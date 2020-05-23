Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation,

on the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc

During the talks on May 21, the two sides rejoiced at the strong developments of the Vietnam-US comprehensive partnership and expressed their hope that the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties will mark new milestones and determination to advance the relationship.

Ngoc thanked the US administration and Congress for their support to Vietnam in the pandemic combat, saying recent medical cooperation activities have reflected the spirit of effective partnership and collaboration in the hardest time.

Bera, who had work in health care for more than two decades before becoming a congressman, lauded and congratulated the Vietnamese Government and people on well containing the disease.

He said he wants to visit some countries in the region, including Vietnam, after the pandemic is put under control.

One of the priorities of the Subcommittee and the congressman is promoting multifaceted cooperation with regional countries, covering economy-trade, national defence-security, and maritime security and safety, Bera said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the East Sea situation and the Mekong-US cooperation.

Regarding the East Sea, Bera said he and the US Congress are always interested in and keep a close watch on developments in the East Sea and oppose acts that infringe upon sovereignty and run counter to international law, causing regional disorder.

On this occasion, Ngoc and Bera discussed enhancing multifaceted collaboration between Vietnam and California, including the implementation of a letter of intention in this regard signed by representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and Los Angeles city in May 2019.

Ngoc called on the California side to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese in the state to live, work and study.

He also appealed to the US Congress and administration to take measures to protect the Vietnamese community given the recent wave of discrimination against Asians in the country due to COVID-19 concern./.