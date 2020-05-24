Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation,

on the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc. — Photo baoquocte.vn

During the talks on May 21, the two sides rejoiced at the strong developments of the Viet Nam-US comprehensive partnership and expressed their hope that the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties will mark new milestones and determination to advance the relationship.

Ngoc thanked the US administration and Congress for their support to Viet Nam in the combat against the coronavirus pandemic, saying recent medical cooperation activities have reflected the spirit of effective partnership and collaboration during the hardest time.

Bera, who had work in health care for more than two decades before becoming a congressman, lauded and congratulated the Vietnamese Government and people on containing the disease.

He expressed the wish to visit some countries in the region, including Viet Nam, after the pandemic is brought under control.

One of the priorities of the Subcommittee and the congressman is promoting multifaceted cooperation with regional countries, covering economy-trade, national defence-security, and maritime security and safety, Bera said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) situation and Mekong-US cooperation.

Regarding the East Sea, Bera said he and the US Congress were always interested in and kept a close watch on developments in the East Sea and opposed acts that infringe upon sovereignty and run counter to international law, causing regional disorder.

On this occasion, Ngoc and Bera discussed enhancing multifaceted collaboration between Viet Nam and California, including the implementation of a letter of intent in this regard signed by representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and Los Angeles in May 2019.



Ngoc called on the California side to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese in the state to live, work and study.

He also appealed to the US Congress and administration to take measures to protect the Vietnamese community given the recent wave of discrimination against Asians in the country due to COVID-19. — VNS