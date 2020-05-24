Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/05/2020 12:10:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership

 
 
25/05/2020    11:38 GMT+7

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

on the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and bilateral cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Hà Kim Ngọc. — Photo baoquocte.vn

During the talks on May 21, the two sides rejoiced at the strong developments of the Viet Nam-US comprehensive partnership and expressed their hope that the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties will mark new milestones and determination to advance the relationship.

Ngoc thanked the US administration and Congress for their support to Viet Nam in the combat against the coronavirus pandemic, saying recent medical cooperation activities have reflected the spirit of effective partnership and collaboration during the hardest time.

Bera, who had work in health care for more than two decades before becoming a congressman, lauded and congratulated the Vietnamese Government and people on containing the disease.

He expressed the wish to visit some countries in the region, including Viet Nam, after the pandemic is brought under control.

 

One of the priorities of the Subcommittee and the congressman is promoting multifaceted cooperation with regional countries, covering economy-trade, national defence-security, and maritime security and safety, Bera said.

The two sides also exchanged views on the East Sea (known internationally as the South China Sea) situation and Mekong-US cooperation.

Regarding the East Sea, Bera said he and the US Congress were always interested in and kept a close watch on developments in the East Sea and opposed acts that infringe upon sovereignty and run counter to international law, causing regional disorder.

On this occasion, Ngoc and Bera discussed enhancing multifaceted collaboration between Viet Nam and California, including the implementation of a letter of intent in this regard signed by representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in the US and Los Angeles in May 2019.

Ngoc called on the California side to create more favourable conditions for Vietnamese in the state to live, work and study.

He also appealed to the US Congress and administration to take measures to protect the Vietnamese community given the recent wave of discrimination against Asians in the country due to COVID-19. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

National Assembly deputies called for more stringent measures against the developers of projects and buildings which had violated regulations during discussions on the draft amended construction law on Saturday.

Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam supports the building of a safe, friendly, open and stable cyberspace, meeting legitimate needs and interests of countries and people, and contributing to maintaining international peace and security, 

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies aired their grievances about the Government's failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. 

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) mulled over a draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts in Hanoi on May 21, the second working day of its ongoing ninth session.

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on May 21 chaired the first online informal meeting between ambassadors of the 10 non-permanent member countries

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam called on all involved parties in Somalia to promote dialogues and create conditions for people and political parties to participate in direct one-person one-vote elections, a Vietnamese diplomat told a UNSC teleconference yesterday.

Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam opposes any threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty of all states and interference in their internal affairs, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN told a UNSC teleconference on May 20.

Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defence and former Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a case of violations of naval land management regulations.

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Foreign media have highlighted the morality and intelligence of Vietnamese late leader Ho Chi Minh as well as his invaluable ideas, on the occasion of his 130th birthday on May 19.

Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.

First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) started its 9th session in Hanoi on May 20 in the form of a teleconference.

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) is significant to Vietnam in political, economic, social and legal spheres, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said on May 20.

After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 reported on the anti-COVID-19 work and key solutions for socio-economic recovery and development, calling for joint concerted efforts and high resolve to weather difficulties and perform tasks as best as possible.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 