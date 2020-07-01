Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities

Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term

hosted by the Defence Ministry, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of Defence, on July 1 held phone talks with David F. Helvey, Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense of the US.

Deputy Defence Minister, Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh.

Prior to the talks, Vinh hosted a reception for Daniel J. Kritenbrink, US Ambassador to Vietnam, who also joined the event.

During the talks, the two sides informed each other of the COVID-19 fight as well as the difficulties confronting them, thanked each other for their mutual assistance in the fight, and agreed to continue intensifying their cooperation in this field.

Vinh informed the US side of the activities in the channel of military – defence cooperation between the ASEAN countries and the partner countries which the US is one of the members, as well as on the ministerial-level meetings and other meetings organised by Vietnam.

The US side spoke highly of the adjustment of the agenda by Vietnam for the ASEAN Chairmanship year and said it always supports the activities of the ASEAN in general and Vietnam’s initiatives in particular.

On the bilateral ties, the two sides reviewed the results of their cooperation over the recent past, especially in the field of solving the war consequences. They agreed to, in the time to come, push the cooperation fields suitable to the common relationship, with priority given to the solution of the war consequences and the United Nations peacekeeping missions.

They also exchanged ideas on the regional and global situation of mutual concern and reached consensus that abiding by international law in settling disputes is an important measure that contributes to the trust building, peace, stability and common development of the region and the world as a whole.

Vietnam, US look to expand press cooperation

At the meeting (Photo: Nhandan.com.vn)

Member of the Party Central Committee (PCC) and deputy head of the PCC’s Commission for Communications and Education Thuan Huu hosted a reception for US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in Hanoi on July 1.

During the meeting, Huu, who is also Editor-in-Chief of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and President of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association, and his guest expressed their delight at the fruitful and practical development of the Vietnam - US comprehensive partnership.

They discussed the prospects of press cooperation between the two countries, including strengthening exchange of working delegations and information sharing, especially when the two countries are organising various activities to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their diplomatic ties.

The Vietnamese official thanked the US Embassy in Vietnam for its contributions to promoting the bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in journalism and communications, including helping Nhan Dan Newspaper to get access to documents for the production of documentary series titled “Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh Era – A Television Chronicle”.

He expressed his hope that the embassy will continue to cooperate with the newspaper in further promoting the relationship between the two countries in the time to come.

For his part, Kritenbrink said he is impressed by Vietnam's efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he is willing to share the country’s success story with US and world press agencies.

The US affirmed his wish to continue cooperating with Nhan Dan Newspaper and other Vietnamese press agencies, thus contributing to enhancing the mutual understanding between the two nations’ people and further fostering the Vietnam - US relations. VNA