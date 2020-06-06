Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region

 
 
07/06/2020    09:13 GMT+7

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region hinh anh 1

Civilians in Bamako, Mali (Source: xinhua/VNA)

Quy expressed Vietnam’s backing for a comprehensive approach in terms of security, humanity and sustainable development for regional countries.

He emphasised the necessity and obligation to protect civilians, especially women and children, and called for more plans to address challenges on security, climate change and humanity as well as intensifying the COVID-19 fight.

Speaking at the event, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said that the COVID-19 is complicating an already complex security situation in the Sahel, with terrorist groups capitalising on the pandemic as they step up attacks on national and international forces.

 

He expressed concerns over increasing terror attacks targeting civilians and security and peacekeeping forces there.

In Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, around 4,000 people were killed by terrorists in 2019, a surge compared with the 700 deaths in 2016.

Poverty, low economic growth, natural resources-related conflicts among communities and climate change are also challenging the Sahel region.

The UN called for the international community, governments and regional organisations in West Africa and the Sahel to intensify solidarity to fight terrorism and extreme violence, and emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to solve challenges related to security, humanity and development in the Sahel, especially in Mali./.VNA

 
 

. Latest news

