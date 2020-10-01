Vietnam welcomes countries’ standpoints on East Sea issue: Spokesperson

Vietnam welcomes the stance held by other countries on the East Sea issue that conforms with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said

in response to a question from a reporter about Vietnam’s view of a joint note sent by the UK, France, and Germany to the UN on September 16.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang (Source: VNA)

Vietnam’s stance on East Sea-related issues remains consistent and has been affirmed repeatedly on different occasions, Hang told the ministry’s regular press briefing on October 1.

“Vietnam holds that all countries share the common aspiration and target of maintaining and promoting peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the East Sea. To do that, respecting legal order at sea and enforcing the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea 1982 (UNCLOS) in an adequate and responsible manner and in good faith is crucial,” she said.

Hang reiterated that Vietnam shares the standpoint as stated in the 36th ASEAN Summit’s declaration and the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting’s joint communiqué, which affirm that UNCLOS is the legal framework regulating all activities in seas and oceans.

“In this spirit, together with ASEAN member states, Vietnam hopes that all countries, including ASEAN’s partners, will exert efforts to maintain peace, stability, and cooperation in the East Sea and resolve disputes through dialogue and peaceful measures in accordance with international law for the common interest and expectations of all countries in the region and the international community,” Hang said.

“Once more, I want to affirm that Vietnam always contributes actively and responsibly to this process.”

Recently, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said that his country will try to complete the second negotiation round over the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) before passing on its role as Coordinator of China-ASEAN Dialogue Relations this year.

Regarding this matter, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that resuming the COC talks after their suspension because of COVID-19 is a priority for ASEAN member states and China.

Vietnam hopes to, together with relevant parties, resume talks to soon achieve a thorough and effective COC that is in accordance with international law and UNCLOS./.VNA

