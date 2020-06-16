Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes,

during a video conference of the UN Security Council on June 15.

The scene of an explosion in Baghdad, Iraq on June 7, 2018. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)

The UNITAD’s activities have made significant contributions to stability of Iraq, stressed Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN.

He shared difficulties and challenges that the UNITAD encountered amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, and spoke highly of the effective cooperation of the Iraqi government with the UNITAD.

The diplomat suggested the UNITAD continue focusing on strategic priorities in the coming time while protecting witnesses and victims of the IS, as well as strengthening coordination with the Iraqi government in all activities to ensure Iraq’s sovereignty and jurisdiction over crimes occurring in its territory.

He also emphasised Vietnam’s commitment to joining the other UNSC member states in supporting the UNITAD to fulfill its mission. VNA