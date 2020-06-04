Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains,

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said on June 3.

At the event

He made the statement at an online discussion on ASEAN’s response in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase. The discussion was held by the Meridian International Centre in D.C. and was attended by representatives from the US Department of State, a number of foreign embassies, 30 US companies, and two large US business associations.

The Vietnamese Ambassador took the occasion to update those in attendance on Vietnam’s positive outcomes in controlling COVID-19 and the Government’s strong assistance to enterprises and workers.

In order to welcome shifts in global supply chains, he went on, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed to establish a special working group to spur foreign investment attraction, including from the US.

He said that apart from cooperation in medicine and vaccine production, US businesses also possess advantages when investing in Vietnam’s digital trade, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors.

Participating US firms expressed their interest in Vietnam, congratulated the country on its success in controlling the pandemic, and praised its policy on opening up and recovering its economy.

They hoped that ASEAN and Vietnam will sustain supply chains, particularly in medical products.

They also suggested Vietnam soon reopen its market so that US companies can access the country and partners with potential.

Ambassador Ngoc and Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez took the occasion to stress that ASEAN leaders had pledged at recent meetings to sustain the flow of goods and services, particularly necessities, promoting innovation, and developing a post-pandemic recovery plan.

The Vietnamese Ambassador said amid the challenges from COVID-19, Vietnam, as Chair of ASEAN this year, has worked with other members to utilise the bloc’s mechanisms for policy and action coordination. He also valued the US’s prompt support for ASEAN during its fight against the virus./.VNA