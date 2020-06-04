Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
05/06/2020 10:06:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador

 
 
05/06/2020    10:02 GMT+7

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc said on June 3.

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador hinh anh 1

At the event 

He made the statement at an online discussion on ASEAN’s response in the post-COVID-19 recovery phase. The discussion was held by the Meridian International Centre in D.C. and was attended by representatives from the US Department of State, a number of foreign embassies, 30 US companies, and two large US business associations.

The Vietnamese Ambassador took the occasion to update those in attendance on Vietnam’s positive outcomes in controlling COVID-19 and the Government’s strong assistance to enterprises and workers.

In order to welcome shifts in global supply chains, he went on, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently agreed to establish a special working group to spur foreign investment attraction, including from the US.

He said that apart from cooperation in medicine and vaccine production, US businesses also possess advantages when investing in Vietnam’s digital trade, infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors.

 

Participating US firms expressed their interest in Vietnam, congratulated the country on its success in controlling the pandemic, and praised its policy on opening up and recovering its economy.

They hoped that ASEAN and Vietnam will sustain supply chains, particularly in medical products.

They also suggested Vietnam soon reopen its market so that US companies can access the country and partners with potential.

Ambassador Ngoc and Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez took the occasion to stress that ASEAN leaders had pledged at recent meetings to sustain the flow of goods and services, particularly necessities, promoting innovation, and developing a post-pandemic recovery plan.

The Vietnamese Ambassador said amid the challenges from COVID-19, Vietnam, as Chair of ASEAN this year, has worked with other members to utilise the bloc’s mechanisms for policy and action coordination. He also valued the US’s prompt support for ASEAN during its fight against the virus./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
ASEAN+3 Economic Ministers adopt joint statement on COVID-19 response
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Economic ministers from ASEAN member nations and the three partners of China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (known as ASEAN+3) adopted a joint statement on June 4 on mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19.

Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year
Quang Ninh leads in PAR index for third consecutive year
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The northern province of Quang Ninh topped the 2019 public administration reform (PAR) index for the third consecutive year, with 90.09 points, up 1.03 points against the previous year.

ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
ASEAN Economic Ministers agree not to create more technical barriers
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh informed the press on the outcomes of two special virtual meetings of ASEAN on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic that Vietnam hosted on June 4, as Chair of the ASEAN in 2020.

ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
ASEAN Economic Ministers pass Ha Noi Action Plan
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

ASEAN Economic Ministers have adopted the Ha Noi Action Plan to beef up economic linkages and supply chains within the bloc amidst the complicated Covid-19 pandemic.

US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
US challenges China to win over littoral states bullied by China: Carl Thayer
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17 giờ trước 

The move provides the legal rationale for naval and air operations.

Fresh policies take effect in June
Fresh policies take effect in June
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The new polices include regulations on coercive judgment enforcement against commercial juridical persons, customs supervision and inspection of goods in transit through ASEAN Customs Transit System, 

Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
Deputy PM chairs meeting to re-energize pandemic-hit tourism industry
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam requested relevant ministries to soon set the schedules for this year’s upcoming public holidays and school summer break to boost domestic travel demand.

Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
Vietnam chairs meeting of UNSC’s Informal Working Group on International Tribunals
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council's Informal Working Group on International Tribunals convened its first meeting in 2020 yesterday under the chair of Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN and chairman of the group.

Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
Government press conference clarifies issues of concern
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Several issues of public concern were mentioned during a press conference following the monthly Government meeting in Hanoi on June 2.

The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
The 100-year wound that Hungary cannot forget
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Hungary lost two-thirds of its territory in the 1920 Trianon treaty and now aims to revive its past.

US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
US protests China’s unlawful maritime claims at the UN
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/06/2020 

The US is the fifth countries protesting China's claims in the East Sea.

Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
Resources being mobilised to complete Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway project
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Vietnam will pay 95% of the value of the contract for the Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project when the project is completed, Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Ngoc Dong said at the Government’s regular press conference yesterday.

Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
Eleven officials suspended for involvement in alleged bribery at Tenma
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

Eleven officials, including five in taxation and six in the customs have been suspended from work due to their involvement in an alleged bribery case at Japan’s Tenma Vietnam company, Government meeting.

Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
Philippines suspends VFA termination with US
POLITICSicon  03/06/2020 

The Philippines has suspended the termination of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the US, announced Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. on June 2.

Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
Cabinet debates Jan-May socio-economic performance
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presides over the Cabinet meeting Tuesday to debate socio-economic performance in the first five months.

Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
Japan agrees to discuss travel re-connection with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi on June 1 agreed to conduct a discussion with the Vietnamese Government on considering the resumption of travel between the two countries.

NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
NA Standing Committee discusses financial and budget policies for Hanoi
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung presented a report on piloting some financial and budget mechanisms and policies, affirming the need to develop a resolution suitable to the city.

George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
George Floyd death: Trump threatens to send in army to end unrest
POLITICSicon  02/06/2020 

Protests and violence continue for a seventh night amid fury over a black man's killing by police.

National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
National Assembly Standing Committee convenes for 45th session
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hanoi played host to the opening of the 45th session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on June 1, 

Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
Ambassadors gather for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  01/06/2020 

Hari Raya Aidilfitri in Malay marks the end of the month of Ramadhan and the beginning of the month of Syawal in the Islamic Calendar.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 