Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19

 
 
07/04/2020    00:44 GMT+7

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM) Vietnam Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 6 held phone talks with acting Australian Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the SOM Australia on ASEAN and East Asia Summit (EAS)

Justin Hayhurst to discuss joint work via regional cooperation mechanisms amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnamese, Australian Deputy FMs talks joint work amid COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung 

Dung expressed wish to enhance close coordination to further deepen strategic partnership and comprehensive cooperation between ASEAN and Australia.

He emphasised that fighting COVID-19 is now the top priority of ASEAN, adding that in the capacity as ASEAN Chair, Vietnam is actively promoting common efforts of the bloc and cooperation with partners in the fight against the pandemic.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s role and efforts in its capacity as ASEAN Chair 2020, Hayhurst said Australia will continue supporting and working closely with Vietnam to step up the anti-COVID-19 fight via regional cooperation mechanisms, including ASEAN – Australia cooperation and the EAS.

The two officials agreed to maintain the Vietnam - Australia strategic partnership in various areas.

 

Dung thanked the Australian Government for readiness to offer technical support to Vietnam to mitigate socio-economic impacts caused by COVID-19. He suggested the Australian authorities continue supporting Vietnamese citizens and students in current difficult times.

Hayhurst, for his part, thanked the Vietnamese Government for providing medical and consular support for Australian citizens and tourists affected by the epidemic.

He affirmed that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade will work with education and interior ministries and authorities to have measures to support Vietnamese students in Australia./.VNA

45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
45 years of national reunification: liberation of Truong Sa archipelago
Vietnam's marine sovereigntyicon  12 giờ trước 

After the victory of the Central Highlands and Hue-Da Nang Campaigns, on April 4, 1975, the Central Military Commission ordered Military Zone 5 and the navy force to liberate islands on Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
Government looks into social welfare package for pandemic-affected groups
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Permanent Cabinet members deliberated the social welfare package for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic during their meeting in Hanoi on April 5.

VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
VN gov't issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The Government Office has issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of the Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1.

Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
Coronavirus: Malawi president takes 10% pay cut
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Malawi was one of the last countries to record cases of coronavirus - the first were on Thursday.

Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
Vietnam-donated medical equipment handed over to Laos
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung handed over medical equipment worth over VND7 billion ($304,000) as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao counterparts at a ceremony in Vientiane on April 4.

Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000
Coronavirus: Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

The US president predicts "a lot of death" but suggests easing social-distancing rules for Easter.

ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
ASEAN ambassadors seek Australia’s support for international students
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Ten ambassadors of ASEAN members states to Australia on April 1 sent a letter expressing wish that Australia would offer appropriate physical and material support to international students, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 pandemic.

China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
China demanded to compensate Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Vietnam has lodged an official complaint with China following the sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near the former’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago, spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 3.

Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
Michael Atkinson: Trump fires intelligence chief involved in impeachment
POLITICSicon  05/04/2020 

Intelligence chief Michael Atkinson first alerted Congress to a whistleblower complaint.

PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
PM orders more drastic actions to fight COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said though social lives have slowed down, those involved in COVID-19 prevention and control and administrations at all levels must speed up work and take more drastic actions to combat the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
PM holds phone talks with Korean President on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 3 afternoon held phone talks with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s President Moon Jae-in to discuss the COVID-19 prevention and control in each country and bilateral cooperation in this field.

COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
COVID-19: Vietnam presents medical equipment to Laos, Cambodia
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on April 3 handed over medical equipment worth $304,000 as gifts from the Vietnamese Government and people to their Lao and Cambodian counterparts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
Coronavirus: Trump to defy 'voluntary' advice for Americans to wear masks
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The US president says he does not want to be seen in one, despite Centers for Disease Control guidance.

British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
British Embassy in Vietnam provides consular support for UK citizens
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

The British Embassy in Vietnam said on April 3 that amid the complicated developments of COVID-19, it is working closely with the Vietnamese authorities to provide consular support for affected UK citizens.

Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
Vietnam highlights international cooperation in COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  04/04/2020 

Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son emphasised the importance of international cooperation in the COVID-19 fight during the third phone talks with leaders of the ministries of foreign affairs

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc discusses COVID-19 fight with Chinese counterpart
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc talked over the phone with his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang on April 2, discussing cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  02/04/2020 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
Coronavirus: US Navy removes Captain Brett Crozier who raised alarm
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

Capt Brett Crozier had pleaded for quarantine to prevent deaths aboard a US aircraft carrier.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  03/04/2020 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

