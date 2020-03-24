Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 00:35:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight

 
 
24/03/2020    11:11 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with his Czech Republic counterpart Andrej Babis by telephone on March 23 to discuss their efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese, Czech PMs discuss COVID-19 fight hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Babis lauded Vietnam’s efforts and asked the two countries to enhance information sharing and cooperation in the field.

PM Phuc, for his part, emphasised that COVID-19 is a common challenge for the world at present.

Vietnam stands ready to collaborate with the Czech Republic and all of its partners to fight the epidemic, he said, adding that no country could unilaterally act to overcome such a global-scale public health crisis.

The Vietnamese PM thanked and spoke highly of the Czech Republic Government and people for providing care for the Vietnamese community in the country.

 

He suggested the host government continue providing favourable conditions for them to stabilise their lives and ensure the necessary conditions to combat the disease.

The PM affirmed that Vietnam is ready to partner the Czech Republic in all areas to overcome existing difficulties, and will direct ministries and agencies to make it easier for Czech Republic citizens to return home in the near future.

Vietnam thanks the Government, Parliament and people of the Czech Republic for supporting the development of the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the European Union, especially pushing forward the European Parliament’s ratification of the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and the Czech Republic Parliament’s approval of the EU – Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, he said.

On the occasion, PM Phuc invited Babis to pay an official visit to Vietnam on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.

Babis accepted the invitation with pleasure, and expressed his hope to visit Vietnam soon./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.

National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
National Assembly deputies divided over debt collection service
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

The controversial debt collection service divided deputies of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Monday as they dicussed the revised Law on Investment.

Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Trump wants US open for business amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  10 giờ trước 

As conservative voices warn of damage to the economy, the president reassesses restrictions.

Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
Vietnamese rep offices help citizens amid COVID-19 epidemic
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese Consulate General in San Francisco and other representative agencies in the US have discussed with the host authorities and airlines on arranging flights to bring Vietnamese students home at an appropriate time.

Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
Trump says coronavirus not Asian Americans' fault
POLITICSicon  13 giờ trước 

After criticism for using the term "Chinese virus", the president praises Asian Americans as "amazing".

VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
VN Industry and Trade Ministry makes all public administrative services online
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has made all of its 292 public administrative services online, 166 of which are level-3 and -4 services while the remainders are level-2.

NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
NA Standing Committee convenes 43rd session
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is willing to support and create favourable conditions for the Government to effectively implement countermeasures against the COVID-19 pandemic, said NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
Ministry announces posters for ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Sixteen posters for Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 were selected as the best at a contest held by Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recently.

Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
Foreign Ministry urges Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Foreign Ministry has called on Vietnamese citizens abroad to refrain from travels between countries and to Vietnam in current time, amid the complicated developments of COVID-19.

Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
Vietnam to launch e-government evaluation system this July
POLITICSicon  23/03/2020 

An e-government evaluation system will be launched in July 2020.

Public services upgraded toward an e-government
Public services upgraded toward an e-government
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

As the COVID-19 pandemic spreads, the National Public Service Portal has launched 11 new online services to minimize the number of people coming to public offices for administrative procedures. 

NA Standing Committee to open March 23
NA Standing Committee to open March 23
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee will convene its 43rd session in Hanoi from March 23-25 under the management of Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and her deputies.

Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
Disciplinary measures imposed on HCM City’s former leaders
POLITICSicon  21/03/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on March 20 decided to give a reprimand to the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee in the 2010-2015 tenure for its violations.

Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
Vietnam rejects China’s so-called “nine-dash line” in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam rejects any maritime claims of China that are based on the so-called “nine-dash line” in the East Sea, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
Top leader stresses avoiding complacency in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chaired the Politburo’s meeting on the COVID-19 combat on March 20, saying over-confidence or complacency must be avoided as the pandemic’s development remains very complex and unpredictable.

Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
Italian ambassador hails VN initiative to assist COVID-19 hit country
POLITICSicon  22/03/2020 

Antonio Alessandro, the Italian ambassador to Vietnam, has expressed his sincere gratitude to Vietnamese alumni of Italian universities for starting up a fund-raising initiative

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
Vietnam adjusts entry regulations based on non-discriminatory principles
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
ASEAN 2020: Vietnam proposes postponing 36th ASEAN Summit, related meetings
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
ILO ready to help Vietnam weather COVID-19-triggered labour crisis
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 