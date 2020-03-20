Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland

 
 
20/03/2020    15:07 GMT+7

Vietnam’s diplomatic mission in Switzerland have launched measures to assist Vietnamese citizens in Switzerland in coping with the COVID-19 epidemic in line with guidance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.

Vietnamese diplomatic mission support citizens in Switzerland hinh anh 1

The Federal Palace of Switzerland in Bern (Photo: Reuters)

The Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, the WTO and other international organisations in Geneva has devised plans and assigned specific tasks to staff members in responding to emergency situations, such as taking Vietnamese nationals to hospital, repatriating citizens, or support the Vietnamese community.

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Vietnam in Bern continues to issue updates to the Vietnamese community about new developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rapid spread of the pandemic in Switzerland has prompted many airlines to cancel flights from the Central European nation, making it more difficult for Vietnamese citizens, particularly students, to return home.

The Vietnamese Embassy has urged Vietnamese citizens to closely follow regulations issued by Swiss authorities and health officials, as well as avoid crowds, stay at home and only go outside if necessary.

They are advised to contact the COVID-19 hotline for advice if they suspect they have contracted the disease, and keep a close eye on their flight status if they’re coming back to Vietnam.

They can contact airline ticket agent EuroAsia at Konizstrasse 228, 3097 Liebefeld (Bern) or call the company at 031 971 9787 and 079 222 4228 for information provided in Vietnamese on flights to Vietnam.

As of March 19, the number of COVID-19 cases in Switzerland had surged to nearly 4,000. The country has decided to suspend visa issuance from March 19 to June 15, and close its borders with Italy, Germany, Austria and France.

Vietnamese people hand over masks to Mayor of Vestec in Czech Svec Tibor.

 

Vietnamese people in the Czech Republic have shown solidarity with the local community in combating the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) through a number of charity and relief projects, local media reported on March 19.

Medical, police and emergency units in the Czech Republic have suffered shortages of face masks and quick test kits amid the rapid spread of the pandemic across Europe.

To solve this problem, Vietnamese people in the European country together with the locals have been sewing home-made masks and giving them to people and places in need.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese restaurants and food stores have also shouldered responsibility by offering police as well as health and emergency workers free food and drinks like tea and coffee.

So far, Vietnamese people have presented 6,000 masks and protective gloves to the governments of Vyssi Brod and Cesky Krumlove, while hundreds of masks have also been given to the governments of Ricany and Vectek and hospitals in Znojmo and Prague.

The Vietnamese community has also created a website named covidinfo.cz to provide regular updates on the situation and called on people to provide interpretation services for Vietnamese who do not speak Czech.

The Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic was recognised as an ethnic minority group in the East European country in 2013, now numbering about 70,000./. VNA

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

 
 

Other News

.
POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Adjustments to Vietnam’s entry regulations amid the rapid and complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic are based on the principle of non-discrimination, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang on March 20.

POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 19 wrote to leaders of ASEAN countries and New Zealand proposing that the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN-New Zealand Summit and related meetings.

POLITICSicon  20/03/2020 

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Vietnam stands ready to support the Vietnamese government, employers and employees in the fight for decent work at the time of the global health, labour and economic crisis.

POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Vietnam was among the top rice exporters in the world but still ranked at an average level of food security, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Wednesday.

POLITICSicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 18 ordered authorities and localities nationwide to ensure food security “under any circumstance”, stressing this is not only an immediate but also long-term issue.

POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called upon every citizen, especially businesspeople and overseas Vietnamese, to strengthen solidarity and make greater contributions to help the country overcome difficulties in the fight against COVID-19.

POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

The Central Military Procuracy has completed an indictment to prosecute a former high ranking official from the Ministry of Defence and other defendants for violations relating to fraud and land management.

POLITICSicon  18/03/2020 

Vietnam has been consulting ASEAN member nations and partners about the possibility of postponing the 36th ASEAN Summit and related meetings in early April as scheduled due to complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward has recently made a clip in Vietnamese language, thanking Vietnam for its support for British citizens and tourists amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

POLITICSicon  17/03/2020 

Vietnam is now at the “golden stage” of COVID-19 prevention and control, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 16.

POLITICSicon  16/03/2020 

Vietnam needs to continue with strong measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and respond to complex developments of the pandemic around the globe, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

FEATUREicon  16/03/2020 

Taking tough measures for the safety of people has become the government's top priority.

FEATUREicon  15/03/2020 

It may not be hard to discern that through the EU’s defiance towards Italy’s desperate calls for aid and America’s freshly-imposed barriers on its European allies, inter-state cooperation has been lacking in the fight against COVID-19.

POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Foreign Ministry issued a notice on March 14, asking people who come from or transit areas hit by the COVID-19 epidemic to keep themselves updated on regulations of airlines and ensure they have all required documents in order to take flights.

POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

Vietnam has engaged the entire political system, including the military and public security forces, in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc told WHO Representative in Vietnam Kidong Park.

POLITICSicon  14/03/2020 

The Consular Department under the Foreign Ministry has issued advice to Vietnamese citizens on what they should do amid latest complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic in many countries and territories worldwide.

POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

The Lao Government has decided to postpone all big meetings gathering large number of people for major celebrations in 2020 as a strong measure to prevent outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

With Vietnam and the United States celebrating their 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel J. Kritenbrink talked about the economic achievements brought about by the relations of both countries.

POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has urges firms to prepare scenarios to ensure they can continue operation in any circumstances.

POLITICSicon  13/03/2020 

Peter Dutton, a senior member of government, woke up with a "temperature and sore throat".

