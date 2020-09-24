Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen

24/09/2020    11:25 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

It requested the centre provide good living conditions for the fishermen, particularly in terms of healthcare amid COVID-19.

A representative of the centre said the group have been asked to follow medical regulations like wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and practicing personal hygiene.

The embassy took the occasion to ask the fishermen about their health and living conditions as well as to inform them about disease prevention and control measures.

A representative of the group said they are well housed and strictly follow the centre’s medical regulations, adding that all of them are in fair health.

They thanked the Vietnamese State and the embassy for arranging repatriation flights for some of them and hoped that others will go home when the time comes.

Vietnam and Indonesia are yet to resume commercial flights and the embassy is working to help organise special flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in the country, including the fishermen.

In June, an online conversation was also held between the embassy and other Vietnamese fishermen at the Batam detention centre on Riau Island.

Since the beginning of the year, Indonesian agencies have arrested 283 Vietnamese fishermen, of them 108 have been repatriated. VNA

 
The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.  

 
 

.
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Single Window had successfully connected 200 administrative procedures of 13 relevant ministries by the end of August, in addition to processing over 3.2 million records and more than 40,000 enterprises.

POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Vietnam proposed the establishment of an ASEAN Military Intelligence Community (AMIC) at the 17th ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) held via video conference on September 22.

POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is scheduled to have a third dialogue with farmers next week on the difficulties they are facing in agricultural production.

POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

September 23 marks 45 years of diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Federal Republic of Germany.

POLITICSicon  23/09/2020 

Since officially joining the United Nations on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has been a responsible member, making positive contributions to the United Nations.

POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc sent a message to the United Nations (UN) High-Level Meeting marking the 75th anniversary of the UN in New York on Monday (local time), as part of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly.

POLITICSicon  22/09/2020 

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

FEATUREicon  22/09/2020 

Entering the third quarter of the year, US-China tensions have become increasingly fierce, in all aspects from trade and human rights to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, issues related to the East Sea, and closure of technology firms.

POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

Minister of Science and Technology Chu Ngoc Anh has become Vice Party Secretary of Hanoi after the appointment decision of the Politburo was announced on September 18.

FEATUREicon  21/09/2020 

VietNamNet would like to introduce an article by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, entitled “Prepare and organize the National Party Congress well, bring the country into a new stage of development". 

POLITICSicon  21/09/2020 

The family and lawyer of the arrested former chairman of Hanoi are applying for bail for former mayor Nguyen Duc Chung, who needs medical treatment, said lawyer Truong Trong Nghia, the advocate for the legal rights and interests of Chung.

POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Nguyen Thanh Tai, former vice chairman of HCMC, on Sunday was sentenced eight years on the charges of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/09/2020 

France, the United Kingdom and Germany has submitted a joint note verbale expressing their views against the seven notes the Chinese mission had proposed for circulation at the United Nations. 

POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Vietnamese leaders will present a number of important messages to the United Nations General Assembly when it meets over the next ten days.

POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

A delegation of Coast Guard Command led by Major General Bui Quoc Oai visited fishermen in Bach Long Vi island district, Hai Phong City from September 15 to 16 under a programme entitled ‘Coast guards as companions of fishermen’.

POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to kick off on October 20 and last for nineteen and a half days, according to NA Secretary General Nguyen Hanh Phuc.

POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

Chargé d'Affaires of the US Mission to ASEAN Melissa A. Brown has affirmed that Washington commends Vietnam for its efforts as ASEAN Chair during this challenging time caused by COVID-19.

POLITICSicon  20/09/2020 

ASEAN ministers of labour and education on Wednesday approved the ASEAN roadmap on human resource development for the changing world of work to realise the bloc’s declaration on this issue adopted at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

France, Germany, and the United Kingdom have come together to issue a joint note verbale to the United Nations in order to challenge China’s claims in the East Sea.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19/09/2020 

On 12 July 2016, the tribunal ruled in favor of the Philippines, declaring China’s “claims to historic rights, or other sovereign rights or jurisdiction” related to the “nine-dash line” as unlawful. 

Latest news

