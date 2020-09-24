Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia holds online meeting with detained fishermen

The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia has held an online meeting with over 50 Vietnamese fishermen temporarily kept at a detention centre of the immigration office in Pontianak City.

It requested the centre provide good living conditions for the fishermen, particularly in terms of healthcare amid COVID-19.



A representative of the centre said the group have been asked to follow medical regulations like wearing masks, washing their hands frequently, and practicing personal hygiene.



The embassy took the occasion to ask the fishermen about their health and living conditions as well as to inform them about disease prevention and control measures.



A representative of the group said they are well housed and strictly follow the centre’s medical regulations, adding that all of them are in fair health.



They thanked the Vietnamese State and the embassy for arranging repatriation flights for some of them and hoped that others will go home when the time comes.



Vietnam and Indonesia are yet to resume commercial flights and the embassy is working to help organise special flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens in the country, including the fishermen.



In June, an online conversation was also held between the embassy and other Vietnamese fishermen at the Batam detention centre on Riau Island.



Since the beginning of the year, Indonesian agencies have arrested 283 Vietnamese fishermen, of them 108 have been repatriated. VNA