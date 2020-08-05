Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts

06/08/2020    10:25 GMT+7

As soon as explosions hit Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on August 4, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt, which is concurrently in charge of Lebanon, 

sought to contact local authorities and the Vietnamese honorary consular office as well as the Vietnamese community to grasp the situation and support those affected.

Vietnamese Embassy seeks to protect citizens in Beirut after blasts hinh anh 1

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Tran Thanh Cong (Photo: VNA)

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt and Lebanon Tran Thanh Cong told the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s correspondents in Cairo that a Vietnamese citizen was slightly injured in the explosions and is being treated at a hospital in Beirut.

The embassy has contacted the victim, he said, adding that it will work with Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to assist those affected.

According to the Ambassador, about 50-60 Vietnamese citizens are living and working in Lebanon, mainly in restaurant services in Beirut.

 

Cong said he will work with the Embassy of Lebanon in Egypt in the coming days and will contact Lebanon’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be updated on the situation and propose how the Lebanese side can best support Vietnamese citizens.

In case of an emergency, the embassy will dispatch a working delegation to Lebanon to address the difficulties facing Vietnamese citizens, he added.

The explosions killed at least 100 people and injured nearly 4,000 others, according to the latest media reports./.VNA

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences

One Vietnamese injured in Lebanon explosion, foreign minister offers condolences

One Vietnamese citizen was injured in the explosion in Lebanon’s capital city Beirut this morning that has so far claimed 78 lives and injured 4,000 people.

 
 

