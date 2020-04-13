Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone discussion with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on April 13 regarding the two countries' joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a meeting on November 4, 2019

PM Phuc shared Vietnam’s experience in coping with the pandemic and its initial positive results. He emphasised the drastic actions undertaken by the Government to perform the “twin tasks” of combating the epidemic and socio-economic development to ensure social welfare, which have been welcomed by the public.

He lauded the Indian PM and government for adopting timely measures to fight COVID-19, including allocating 22 billion USD in the PM’s welfare package for the poor.

Vietnam is ready to help and cooperate with India to the best of its ability, PM Phuc said. He also suggested the Indian Government and agencies create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in the country.

PM Modi, for his part, touched on the measures taken by the Indian Government.

The two PMs highlighted the importance of working closely together to share information and experience in fighting the epidemic.

They agreed to flexibly adjust the time for teleconferences via existing cooperation mechanisms and to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in the pillars of national defense, trade, investment, energy, and culture, while considering oil and gas a strategic field in bilateral links in the near future.

In order to achieve 15 billion USD in two-way trade this year, they vowed to make it easier for businesses to enhance trade and open up markets for each other’s farm produce.

The two leaders also said they will offer mutual support at regional and global forums.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s important role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, PM Modi said India will continue supporting and working closely with the country on regional and global issues of shared concern in the current context, for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world. VNA

