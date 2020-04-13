Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
14/04/2020 16:47:06 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks

 
 
13/04/2020    23:43 GMT+7

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc held a phone discussion with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on April 13 regarding the two countries' joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the strengthening of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

Vietnamese, Indian PMs discuss COVID-19 fight in phone talks hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) and Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in a meeting on November 4, 2019

PM Phuc shared Vietnam’s experience in coping with the pandemic and its initial positive results. He emphasised the drastic actions undertaken by the Government to perform the “twin tasks” of combating the epidemic and socio-economic development to ensure social welfare, which have been welcomed by the public.

He lauded the Indian PM and government for adopting timely measures to fight COVID-19, including allocating 22 billion USD in the PM’s welfare package for the poor.

Vietnam is ready to help and cooperate with India to the best of its ability, PM Phuc said. He also suggested the Indian Government and agencies create favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in the country.

PM Modi, for his part, touched on the measures taken by the Indian Government.

The two PMs highlighted the importance of working closely together to share information and experience in fighting the epidemic.

 

They agreed to flexibly adjust the time for teleconferences via existing cooperation mechanisms and to further deepen the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership, especially in the pillars of national defense, trade, investment, energy, and culture, while considering oil and gas a strategic field in bilateral links in the near future.

In order to achieve 15 billion USD in two-way trade this year, they vowed to make it easier for businesses to enhance trade and open up markets for each other’s farm produce.

The two leaders also said they will offer mutual support at regional and global forums.

Speaking highly of Vietnam’s important role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, PM Modi said India will continue supporting and working closely with the country on regional and global issues of shared concern in the current context, for the sake of peace and stability in the region and the world. VNA

Bollywood: Coronavirus brings India's mega movie industry to standstill

Bollywood: Coronavirus brings India's mega movie industry to standstill

India's Hindi film industry sees abandoned film sets, closed cinemas and movie stars with empty diaries

Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown

Coronavirus: The children struggling to survive India's lockdown

The sudden imposition of a 21-day lockdown in India to stop the spread of the coronavirus has thrown the lives of millions of children into chaos.  

 
 

Other News

.
Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
Lao official lauds Vietnam’s initiatives in ASEAN Chairmanship Year
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Lao Deputy Foreign Minister Thongphane Savanphet has spoken highly of Vietnam’s role as the Chair of ASEAN 2020 in guiding and promoting the building of the ASEAN Community in this year.

ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts
ASEAN+3 Summit necessary for regional cooperation in addressing dual crisis: Thai experts
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The ASEAN+3 Special Summit on COVID-19 Response on April 14 will bring in great opportunities for regional cooperation in dealing with an “unprecedented" dual crisis, said Thai experts.

ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
ASEAN’s cooperation to combat COVID-19: Strength in unity
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has written an article on ASEAN cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, in which he described solidarity as the grouping’s strength in the combat.

To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
To tackle COVID-19, a united ASEAN must deliver urgently
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

The number of active COVID-19 patients in ASEAN passed 10,000 at the beginning of this week. 

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Decree No 45/2020/NĐ-CP.

Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
Free trade agreement a priority for Swiss ties
POLITICSicon  13/04/2020 

As one of the large European investors in Vietnam, Switzerland currently negotiates a free trade agreement with Vietnam so that its companies can invest more in untapped fields in the Southeast Asian country.

US senators express concern over East Sea situation
US senators express concern over East Sea situation
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  12/04/2020 

US Senator Jim Risch, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, along with three others on April 11 criticised the Chinese Coast Guard’s recent sinking of a Vietnamese fishing boat in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago waters.

Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
Visits promote Vietnam- France relations
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Over the past 47 years, Vietnam- France relations have developed in all spheres, especially since the countries established a strategic partnership in 2013.

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson 'owes his life to NHS staff'
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Boris Johnson has said he owes his life to the NHS staff treating him for coronavirus.

Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
Ho Chi Minh Campaign – Strategic battle
YOUR VIETNAMicon  12/04/2020 

The general offensive in the spring of 1975, with the historic Ho Chi Minh Campaign as its pinnacle, ended successfully, leading to the ultimate victory of the resistance war against the US aggressors and the country's reunification.

PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
PM calls on expats to keep joining nation's efforts in pandemic combat
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  12/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to the overseas Vietnamese community, calling on them to remain unanimous and stand side by side with the homeland in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
A whole battle ahead: Deputy Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  12/04/2020 

Việt Nam still has a whole battle ahead as no specific cure or vaccines for COVID-19 are available at the moment, and the Government needs the support of the people to fight the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam.

Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
Foreign Ministry announces changes in RoK’s visa policy
POLITICSicon  11/04/2020 

Amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Korean Government has decided to suspend the validity of short-term visa for foreigners, irrespective of countries and territories, starting from 00:00 am on April 13.

Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
Government, localities seek ways to mitigate effects of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a national teleconference between the Government and localities on April 10 to discuss solutions for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
Nothing unusual about VN's submission of diplomatic notes to UN protesting China's illegal claims: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

Vietnam’s submissions of diplomatic notes protesting China’s illegal claims over East Sea is a normal action to express the country’s standpoint and protect its legitimate rights and interests.

UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
UN Secretary-General calls for international cooperation in tackling COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasised the importance of strengthening regional and global cooperation in the fight against COVID-19, which he said threatens efforts to maintain peace and international security.

US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
US voices concern over China’s sinking of Vietnamese fishing vessel in East Sea
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The US Department of Defence issued a statement on April 9 expressing its deep concern over a Chinese coast guard's collision with and sinking of a Vietnamese fishing vessel near Vietnam's Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago.

Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
Vietnam joins hands with ASEAN battle against COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

All member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have recorded COVID-19 infections. 

Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
Vietnam - Netherlands comprehensive cooperation
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

The Netherlands and Vietnam established diplomatic relations on April 9, 1973. Bilateral ties between the two countries are typical of dynamic and effective cooperation. The two sides agreed to build a comprehensive partnership.

ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
ASEAN foreign ministers agree to set up COVID-19 response fund
POLITICSicon  10/04/2020 

ASEAN Foreign Ministers on April 9 agreed to form a COVID-19 response fund to fight against the disease, according to a statement released after the 25th ASEAN Coordinating Council Meeting on COVID-19 via video conference.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 