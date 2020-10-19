Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/10/2020 12:32:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks

19/10/2020    10:45 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks hinh anh 1

At the talks (Photo: VNA)

PM Phuc thanked the Japanese Government for providing emergency support for flood-hit victims in the central region.

He mentioned specific measures to boost bilateral ties in various areas, including connectivity between the two economies, information technology (IT) and digital transformation.

Suggesting the Japanese Government to encourage firms to invest in Vietnam, the Vietnamese leader vowed all possible support to improve business environment and help them do successful business in Vietnam.

He also proposed Japan continue providing official development assistance for Vietnam in the near future.

Suga, for his part, stressed that Japan attaches importance to ties with Vietnam, evidenced by his choosing Vietnam as the first overseas destination after taking office.

The PM spoke highly of Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements, success in the COVID-19 fight, and becoming the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

Japan will continue supporting Vietnam in socio-economic development, he said, adding that he will direct collaboration in fields proposed by the Vietnamese PM, particularly in IT, as well as step up policies to help Vietnam diversify supply chains.

According to him, Japan is offering technical support and medical supplies worth about 4 billion JPY to Vietnam. He said Japan will continue working closely with Vietnam in the fight against the pandemic.

He spoke highly of the bilateral human resources cooperation, and pledged to assist the Vietnamese community in Japan.

 

Both sides agreed to continue strengthening bilateral political trust via maintaining high-level visits and exchanges, improving the efficiency of dialogue mechanisms and ties between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, as well as between the two Governments and legislatures.

They vowed to apply priority travelling mechanisms between the two nations, soon resume commercial flights and restore bilateral collaboration.

The two sides will speed up the signing of mid- and long-term visions for agricultural cooperation for the next period, soon open the market for fresh Vietnamese longan and Japan’s tangerine, and increase the number of Vietnamese trainees to Japan in more fields.

The leaders consented to effectively carry out key cooperation projects, especially in climate change, response to disasters, drought and saltwater intrusion, environment protection, and e-Government building.

The Japanese PM described Vietnam as an important country in the region and in Japan’s external policy, affirming that his country will actively help Vietnam successfully hold the ASEAN Summit and related meetings in November 2020.

Host and guest vowed to work closely together at regional and international forums like ASEAN, Mekong, and the United Nations, and to promote economic connectivity mechanisms like the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

They reaffirmed the importance of ensuring peace, security, maritime and aviation safety, and respect to law in the East Sea, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

They agreed to lift the Vietnam – Japan ties to a new height, deepen joint work in diverse areas, thus making active contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

Following the talks, they witnessed the exchange of 12 documents worth around 4 billion USD signed between the two countries’ ministries, agencies, localities and businesses./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
Vietnam ensures right to freedom of movement during COVID-19
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnamese Party and State have done their best to ensure the right to freedom of travel for Vietnamese and foreign citizens in line with Vietnamese and international law.

HCMC has new Party chief
HCMC has new Party chief
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Nguyen Van Nen, former head of the Party Central Committee Office, has been picked as new secretary of the HCMC Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure.

Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
Congratulations to New Zealand Labour Party over election victory
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 17 sent a congratulatory message to his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern over the victory of the New Zealand Labour Party and the PM herself in the general election held on the same day.

HCM City adjusts down several development targets
HCM City adjusts down several development targets
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 17 agreed to adjust down a number of development targets set for the 2020-2025 period.

Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
Deputy PM, FM highlights Vietnam-Hungary traditional friendship
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh highlighted the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Hungary during talks with the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Péter Szijjártó, in Hanoi on October 16.

Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
Vietnam chairs UNSC session on South Sudan
POLITICSicon  17/10/2020 

Vietnamese ambassador to the UN Dang Dinh Quy on October 16 virtually hosted a UN Security Council session, examining progress and challenges related to children and armed conflicts in South Sudan.

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
POLITICSicon  16/10/2020 

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 