Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 13:01:21 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold phone talks

11/11/2020    11:50 GMT+7

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith on November 10 to discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnamese, Lao Prime Ministers hold phone talks hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

PM Thongloun once again conveyed Lao Party, State and Government leaders' and people’s sympathies to their Vietnamese counterparts over great losses caused by recent floods in the central region. He wished that Vietnam would overcome the consequences soon and affected people would stabilise their lives.

He congratulated Vietnam on its outstanding achievements in effectively coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, restoring socio-economic development and successfully undertaking the role of ASEAN Chair 2020, thus improving its stature in the region and the world.

PM Phuc lauded the Lao Government for realising the Party’s resolutions and State policies and successfully holding important meetings in the Greater Mekong Sub-region, thus making active contributions to sub-regional connectivity.

The two leaders affirmed that they will give top priority to the great relations, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two nations. They spoke highly of bilateral coordination in key areas such as politics, security, national defence, economy, trade, investment, culture, information and education-training.

As Vietnam and Laos have basically controlled the COVID-19 pandemic, the PMs highlighted the need to further facilitate the flows of cargo and passengers between the two nations, therefore soon reaching consensus on plans to reopen mainland border gates and resume commercial flights while effectively carrying out key cooperation projects.

 

The leaders pledged to continue jointly preparing for important activities, including the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee and the seventh foreign ministerial consultation, as well as holding activities marking the 45th anniversary of Laos' National Day and the 100th birth anniversary of Lao President Kaysone Phomvihane.

The two PMs hailed close collaboration and mutual support at regional and global forums, especially within the framework of ASEAN and sub-regional cooperation mechanisms.

The Lao PM spoke highly of Vietnam’s successes in its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure and ASEAN Chair 2020, contributing to the building of a united, resilient and prosperous ASEAN Community.

He also vowed to continue cooperating with and supporting Vietnam in successfully holding the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings.

The two leaders shared the importance of continuing to strengthen ASEAN solidarity and consensus in the East Sea issue, coordinating in negotiations to finalise an effective and practical Code of Conduct (COC) in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), contributing to the maintenance of a peaceful and stable environment in the region./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

Major General To An Xo, deputy head of the standing board of the Sub-committee for Security and Health under Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talks to Vietnam News Agency about preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

As negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been completed, member countries of the agreement are finalising procedures to prepare for the expected signing on November 15

Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
POLITICSicon  09/11/2020 

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10/11/2020 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese expats living in Australia contributed their ideas to draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress at a virtual seminar held by the Embassy of Vietnam in Canberra on November 7.

Legislature to continue Q&amp;A sessions next week
Legislature to continue Q&A sessions next week
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will continue Q&A sessions on issues related to the implementation of its resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A during the 14th tenure and several resolutions of the 13th legislature.

Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The decision was made at the Politburo's conference on November 6 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The action plan lays the foundation for the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 