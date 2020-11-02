Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/11/2020 11:52:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament

03/11/2020    10:45 GMT+7

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Speaker of the RoK's National Assembly Park Byeong-seug at the meeting in Hanoi on November 2 (Photo: VNA)

The host leader highly valued his guest’s selection of Vietnam as the first Asian country to visit after taking office, which he said reflects the special importance the RoK attaches to Vietnam and bilateral relations.

He expressed his delight at the strong, substantive and effective strides in relations between the two countries, including between their parliaments, which clearly demonstrates the spirit of the Vietnam-RoK strategic cooperative partnership.

He affirmed Vietnam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace and development, multilateralisation and diversification of foreign relations; promoting ties with partners in a result-orientated manner, especially neighbouring, regional, and strategic partners like the RoK; actively and proactively integrating into the world; and making responsible contributions to regional and international issues.

For his part, Speaker Park said his country always treasures the strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam, stressing the Southeast Asian nation holds an importance position in its foreign policy for the region.

The RoK always supports Vietnam’s development and wishes to develop bilateral ties extensively, substantively and effectively in all aspects, via all channels and at all levels, he stressed.

The guest also highly valued the active, effective and responsible activities of Vietnam as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020-2021 and the Chair of ASEAN in 2020, as well as its hosting of the second summit between the US and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea in Hanoi.

Park pledged continuation of close coordination with Vietnam at multilateral and international inter-parliamentary forums for the sake of regional and global peace, stability, development and prosperity.

He also wished the Communist Party of Vietnam a successful 13th national congress in early 2021./.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong receives visiting Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi, November 2 (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament


Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong receives Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament


Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (R) and Speaker of the RoK’s National Assembly Park Byeong-seug (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister meets RoK's top legislator

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has suggested lifting two-way trade between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) to $100 billion from $68 billion in 2019.

Prime Minister hosts RoK NA Speaker hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-Seug (Photo: VNA)

During a reception for visiting Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-Seug on November 2, the PM wished that the RoK would buy more Vietnamese products, especially farm produce and consumer goods.

The Vietnamese PM welcomed the visit by the RoK leader since the COVID-19 outbreak and expressed his belief that the visit will be a success, contributing to further deepening bilateral strategic cooperative partnership.

He affirmed that Vietnam consistently follows the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, integrating deeper into the world economy, and wishes to further expand its strategic cooperative partnership with the RoK.

According to him, Vietnam is a key partner in the RoK Government’s New Southern Policy while the RoK continues to be Vietnam’s partner of top significance, the largest investor and the second largest trade partner and supplier of official development assistance (ODA), and the leading recipient of Vietnamese workers.

He attributed such results to the support of the top RoK legislator, parliament committees and parliamentarians.

Park, for his part, congratulated Vietnam on achieving the dual goal of fighting the pandemic and achieving positive economic growth.

 

As the two countries will celebrate the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties in 2022, he said it is a good time to upgrade bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The host expressed his hope that the RoK NA Speaker and his parliament will continue encouraging Korean firms to enhance investment in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese Government is ready to create favourable conditions for RoK firms to expand business operations and facilitate Vietnamese enterprises’ access to technological transfer and global supply chains by Korean corporations, he said. 


Regarding the further promotion of ODA, the PM hoped that the RoK will continue to support the removal of binding conditions for preferential loans and expand non-refundable aid to Vietnam.

Appreciating the effectiveness of current labour cooperation models, especially seasonal labour between the two countries' localities, PM Phuc asked Speaker Park Byeong-seug and his National Assembly to actively urge the RoK Government to create favourable conditions for new Vietnamese workers to come to the RoK and find solutions to facilitate the granting of visas to Vietnamese short-term labourers so that they soon come to work in the country.

He proposed the top RoK legislator to urge the Ministry of Employment and Labour to soon extend the Memorandum of Understanding on sending and receiving workers.

He also hoped that the RoK National Assembly and authorities will support Vietnamese brides to integrate well into the Korean society and create conditions for Vietnamese-Korean multicultural families to stabilise their lives here.

The two sides need to strengthen coordination on multilateral forums, especially within the framework of the United Nations, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC),  and the Mekong-RoK Cooperation, as well as inter-parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum  (APPF), he said.

PM Phuc asked the RoK to support Vietnam in fulfilling its role as ASEAN Chair in 2020 and as a coordinator of ASEAN-RoK relations for 2021-2024; and continue backing the viewpoints of Vietnam and ASEAN on the East Sea issue.

Agreeing with the host leader’s opinion, Park affirmed that the RoK considers Vietnam a key partner in the New Southern Policy and one of the most important partners in ASEAN.

He said that the RoK side will continue to share experience, transfer technology, and create conditions for Vietnamese enterprises to participate in global value chains of Korean enterprises.

The RoK National Assembly will urge the Korean Government to pay attention to helping Vietnamese agricultural products enter the local market, while promoting ODA projects and concessional loans for Vietnam.

The legislature will propose the RoK Government soon extend the Memorandum of Understanding on sending and receiving Vietnamese labourers, he said, adding that it also pays heed to ensuring the best conditions for the Vietnamese community to live safely and stably in the RoK.

Park stated that his country agreed with Vietnam's stance and position on the East Sea issue, including ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation, and respect for international law.

Expressing thanks to the Vietnamese Government for facilitating Korean personnel to enter Vietnam amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he suggested that Vietnam soon build a fast entry process for citizens of the two countries. He also hoped that some international routes between the two countries will be soon resumed.

He added that some Korean banks are looking forward to receiving licences to do business in Vietnam so that they can support Korean businesses here.

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-Seug and delegates pose for group photos (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for visiting Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-Seug, November 2 (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament



Vietnamese PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc welcomed the visit by the RoK leader since the COVID-19 outbreak and expressed his belief that the visit will be a success, contributing to further deepening bilateral strategic cooperative partnership. In the photo: Vietnamese delegation at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts a reception for visiting Speaker of the RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-Seug, November 2 (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament



Speaker of RoK National Assembly Park Byeong-Seug affirms that the RoK considers Vietnam a key partner in the New Southern Policy and one of the most important partners in ASEAN. In the photo: RoK delegation at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

VN leaders receive visiting speaker of RoK’s parliament
Prime Minister hosts RoK NA Speaker

VNA

 
 

Other News

.
First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
First plenary session of 14th NA’s 10th meeting opens
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The first plenary session of the 14th National Assembly’s 10th meeting was held in Hanoi on November 2 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
Vietnam-RoK NA leaders meet in Hanoi
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan held talks with Speaker of the NA of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug in Hanoi on November 2, expressing the willingness to work with the RoK side to foster the countries’ strategic cooperative partnership.

Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
Overview of 63 Municipal/Provincial Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Municipal/Provincial Party Congresses have wrapped up with nine out of 36 newly-elected Secretaries being women.

70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
70th anniversary of Vietnam-Hungary diplomatic ties observed
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  0 giờ trước 

A programme to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam - Hungary diplomatic relations was recently held in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, attended by nearly 80 guests.

Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
Vietnam attends IPU Governing Council’s virtual meeting
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

A Vietnamese delegation, headed by Chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for External Relations Nguyen Van Giau, is attending a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)'s Governing Council from November 1-4.

Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
Prizes of National External Information Service Awards granted to Mexicans
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  02/11/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Mexico Nguyen Hoai Duong handed over the third prizes of the 2020 National External Information Service Awards to two Mexican authors at an event held in Mexico City on October 30.

Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
Nine female provincial Party Committee Secretaries elected
POLITICSicon  02/11/2020 

Nine women have been elected to the post of Secretary of provincial Party Committees for the 2020-2025 tenure, and 28 newly-elected Secretaries were born in the 1970s, figures reveal.

Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
Legislators to discuss socio-economic development issues, revised drug prevention law
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Socio-economic development issues and a draft amended Law on Drug Prevention and Control will be high on agenda at the 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly on November 2.

Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
Korean National Assembly Speaker visits Ninh Binh province
POLITICSicon  01/11/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Park Byeong-seug and his wife on November 1 visited the northern province of Ninh Binh as part of their trip to Vietnam.

Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
Six provinces have female Party Secretaries for the new term
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Among the newly-elected Party Secretaries of provinces and cities in Vietnam, six are women so far. 

Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
Official: Upcoming Vietnam visit by Korean NA Speaker reflects close bonds
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Secretary General of the ASEAN-Korea Centre Lee Hyuk has highlighted the significance of the upcoming visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Park Byeong-seug, from October 31 to November 4.

Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
Belgium Consulate in HCM City inaugurated
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

The Belgian consulate for the south has opened in HCM City with Gricha Safarian, general manager of Puratos Grand-Place, serving as the honorary consul.

Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
Vietnam GDP growth on course to reach 3% despite severe flooding: PM
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City should set an example in economic recovery efforts, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.

The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
The message of the US Secretary of State's unplanned visit to Vietnam
FEATUREicon  31/10/2020 

The unexpected visit by US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo to Vietnam reflects the development of Vietnam - US relations. Pompeo's visit to Vietnam took place after his visits to four Asian countries.

Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion
POLITICSicon  31/10/2020 

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.

Many provinces and cities have new leaders
Many provinces and cities have new leaders
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.

Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
POLITICSicon  30/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on countries to remove barriers and discrimination against women in peace building and maintenance.

Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that the International Court plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 