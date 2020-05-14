Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc, on behalf of the NA, presented gifts of medical supplies to international parliaments and inter-parliamentary organisations during ceremonies held from May 11-14.

At a hand-over ceremony

The donations were handed over to the Ambassadors to Vietnam of Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, Spain, the UK, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, Cuba, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Chile, Venezuela, Morocco, and Turkey; and representatives of the EU Mission to Vietnam.

The support is hoped to help the countries effectively deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the hand-over ceremonies, NA General Secretary Phuc highlighted the fruitful relations between Vietnam and the countries, especially the development of parliamentary cooperation between the Vietnamese NA and the countries’ parliaments at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

He updated participants on efforts of the Vietnamese Government and people to contain the spread of the COVID-19, while emphasizing the importance of international cooperation and solidarity in the work.

Vietnam has always been a responsible member of the international community, and is willing to share its experience and join hands with other countries in controlling the epidemic, he affirmed.

For their part, representatives of foreign diplomatic agencies praised the effectiveness of COVID-19 prevention and control in Vietnam over the past time, and thanked Vietnam for the valuable assistance.

They hoped that the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and their countries, especially parliamentary cooperation, will be further strengthened in the time to come./.VNA