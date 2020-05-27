Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/05/2020 14:20:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Vietnamese, Philippine leaders hold phone talks

 
 
27/05/2020    13:13 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held phone talks with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese, Philippine leaders hold phone talks
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds phone talks with President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte. VNA/VNS Photo

The PM told the Philippine leader that the Vietnamese Government, people and businesses had entered a new normal following the pandemic.

He highlighted the significance of international cooperation in the current context, and thanked the Philippines and President Duterte for making active contributions to the success of the online ASEAN Summit and ASEAN+3 Summit on COVID-19 Response held on April 14.

The Vietnamese leader spoke highly of the Philippines’ initial success in mitigating the impacts of the pandemic, and thanked its Government for creating favourable conditions for two flights carrying nearly 400 Vietnamese citizens home.

Duterte hailed Vietnam as an effective example in the fight against COVID-19.

He highly valued Vietnam’s leading role in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair 2020 in a cohesive and responsive spirit, and lauded the country’s efforts and initiatives on pandemic prevention and control, including the establishment of a fund for COVID-19 response and a regional medical equipment warehouse.

The two leaders agreed to enhance bilateral ties, improve the efficiency of cooperation in diverse areas via the effective implementation of the Action Programme to realise their bilateral strategic partnership and regular maintenance of cooperation mechanisms, especially the ministerial-level Joint Commission for Bilateral Co-operation.

 

PM Phuc proposed that the two countries should further lift two-way trade and limit the imposition of trade barrier measures, adding Vietnam was ready to be a long-term supplier of rice to the Philippines at competitive prices.

Duterte thanked Vietnam for helping the Philippines ensure food security, and agreed that both sides should offer humanitarian aid to each other’s fishermen in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual trust.

The two sides pledged to offer mutual support at multilateral forums.

The Philippine leader vowed to continue working closely with and supporting Vietnam in the role of the ASEAN Chair 2020 and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council during the 2020-21 tenure.

The Vietnamese PM spoke highly of the Philippines’ role and contributions in its capacity as the coordinator of the ASEAN-China relationship.

The two leaders stressed the importance of further enhancing solidarity, maintaining ASEAN’s common stance on the East Sea issue, and accelerating negotiations to reach a quality Code of Conduct in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, contributing to peace, stability and security in the region.  VNS

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export

Philippine pivot does not impact on Vietnamese rice export

After a year letting the private sector import rice on a “tax-based mechanism” instead of a quota-based mechanism in line with the G2G regime, the Philippine side is considering a comeback to the previous regime to import 300,000 tons of rice. 

 
 

Other News

.
Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister
Time to build a comprehensive and inclusive environmental law: minister
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has said amending the Law on Environment Protection is urgent to ensure the country’s sustainable development.

Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
Corruption fight must put common interest above all: Top leader
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on Tuesday said the fight against corruption must be enhanced, noting that the work must continue despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
NA deputies discuss land use tax exemption
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies continued discussing on the development of agricultural production at the morning working session on Monday with a focus on the draft resolution on agricultural land use tax exemptions.

Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
Marie Cau: First transgender mayor elected in France
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

The council of Tilloy-lez-Marchiennes chose Marie Cau as their new mayor on Saturday.

Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
Cambodia to organise ASEM 13 as scheduled
POLITICSicon  26/05/2020 

Cambodia will go ahead with plans to host the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM 13) from November 16-17, said Luy David, Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Head of the ASEM 13 National Secretariat.

Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
Administration Reform Index shows public trust in Government
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Minister of Home Affairs Le Vinh Tan talks about the 2019 Public Administration Reform Index (PAR Index) and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) which were released last week.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 6)
FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

Despite the best scenario, the consequences that the invisible Covid-19 enemy has caused to nations and international relations are severe, which will affect the world decades later.

NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
NA deputies discuss Law on Residency
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Members of the National Assembly on Saturday had an online discussion on the piloting of the urban administration model in Da Nang, and a report on the revised law on residence.

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
Coronavirus: China accuses US of spreading 'conspiracies'
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country's top diplomat hits out at Washington - raising tensions between the two world powers.

Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
Netanyahu trial: Israeli prime minister faces Jerusalem court
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

The country is gripped by the spectacle of a serving leader being tried for the first time.

National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
National Assembly discuss measures to prevent building violations
POLITICSicon  25/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies called for more stringent measures against the developers of projects and buildings which had violated regulations during discussions on the draft amended construction law on Saturday.

Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
Vietnam backs building of stable cyberspace: ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnam supports the building of a safe, friendly, open and stable cyberspace, meeting legitimate needs and interests of countries and people, and contributing to maintaining international peace and security, 

Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
Vietnam, US forge comprehensive partnership
POLITICSicon  24/05/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has held phone talks with US Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific and Nonproliferation, 

NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

National Assembly deputies aired their grievances about the Government's failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. 

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
POLITICSicon  23/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) mulled over a draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts in Hanoi on May 21, the second working day of its ongoing ninth session.

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on May 21 chaired the first online informal meeting between ambassadors of the 10 non-permanent member countries

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  23/05/2020 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 4)
FEATUREicon  22/05/2020 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 