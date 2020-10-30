Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (Source: VNA)

Lich spoke highly of the Russian Defence Ministry’s contributions to and achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the research and production of “Sputnik V” vaccine.

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s policy to provide medical supplies and the vaccine for it, he stated, adding that his ministry wants to continue cooperating and sharing experience with the Russian ministry in the context of the complicated developments of the pandemic.

He also proposed the Russian ministry increase the number of scholarships and expand training majors, especially those Vietnam has urgent demand in.

General Sergey Shoigu, for his part, sent condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the great losses caused by record floods in the central region, and spoke highly of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s role in helping affected locals overcome consequences.

He affirmed Russia is willing to cooperate and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Vietnam, and will soon carry out defence cooperation activities agreed upon by both sides.

Russia backs Vietnam’s successful organisation of activities in 2020 as the latter is performing its role of the ASEAN Chair, particularly those within the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM ) framework.

Both sides agreed to intensify cooperation at multilateral forums, and coordinate in building a set of documents on the 70-year defence cooperation between Vietnam and the Soviet Union/Russia.

Earlier, General Ngo Xuan Lich presented the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s “For the cause of building Vietnam People’s Army” insignia to Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov./.VNA