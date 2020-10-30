Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion

31/10/2020    10:29 GMT+7

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich held phone talks with his Russian counterpart General Sergey Shoigu on October 30, during which they reviewed defence cooperation results over the past time and set forth future orientations.

Vietnamese, Russian Defence Ministers hold phone discussion hinh anh 1

Defence Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich (Source: VNA)

Lich spoke highly of the Russian Defence Ministry’s contributions to and achievements in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, including the research and production of “Sputnik V” vaccine.

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s policy to provide medical supplies and the vaccine for it, he stated, adding that his ministry wants to continue cooperating and sharing experience with the Russian ministry in the context of the complicated developments of the pandemic.

He also proposed the Russian ministry increase the number of scholarships and expand training majors, especially those Vietnam has urgent demand in.

General Sergey Shoigu, for his part, sent condolences to the Vietnamese Government and people over the great losses caused by record floods in the central region, and spoke highly of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s role in helping affected locals overcome consequences.

 

He affirmed Russia is willing to cooperate and share experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Vietnam, and will soon carry out defence cooperation activities agreed upon by both sides.

Russia backs Vietnam’s successful organisation of activities in 2020 as the latter is performing its role of the ASEAN Chair, particularly those within the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM ) framework.

Both sides agreed to intensify cooperation at multilateral forums, and coordinate in building a set of documents on the 70-year defence cooperation between Vietnam and the Soviet Union/Russia.

Earlier, General Ngo Xuan Lich presented the Vietnamese Defence Ministry’s “For the cause of building Vietnam People’s Army” insignia to Russian Ambassador Konstantin Vnukov./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Vietnam
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held talks with US Secretary of State Michael Richard Pompeo at the Headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs this morning.

Many provinces and cities have new leaders
Many provinces and cities have new leaders
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Provinces and cities throughout the country have held their party congresses to elect new leaders for the term 2020-2025.

Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
Vietnam calls for removing barriers to women
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, has called on countries to remove barriers and discrimination against women in peace building and maintenance.

Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
Vietnam upholds role of international law in maintaining peace and security
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, affirmed that the International Court plays a key role in maintaining international peace and security

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Vietnam
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to visit Vietnam
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will make an official visit to Vietnam on Thursday and Friday, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Wednesday.

Private sector, non-State enterprises to be placed at heart of 10-year development strategy
Private sector, non-State enterprises to be placed at heart of 10-year development strategy
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

Enterprises, organisations and individuals have been called on to contribute to Vietnam’s draft socio-economic development strategy for the next 10 years.

ADMM-14, 7th ADMM+ to take place online
ADMM-14, 7th ADMM+ to take place online
POLITICSicon  29/10/2020 

The 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting (ADMM-14), the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM+), and the ceremony to mark the 10th anniversary of ADMM+ will be held in the online form in the first half of December.

RoK National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam
RoK National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam
POLITICSicon  28/10/2020 

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 31 to November 4.

UK’s former PM ready to help Vietnam attract high-quality investment
UK’s former PM ready to help Vietnam attract high-quality investment
POLITICSicon  28/10/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh held phone talks on October 27 with the UK’s former Prime Minister Tony Blair, who is now Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.

PM Phuc said VN does not devaluate currency, urges objective assessment from the US
PM Phuc said VN does not devaluate currency, urges objective assessment from the US
POLITICSicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday told the visiting CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation Adam Boehler that Vietnam does not devalue its currency to generate an unfair trade advantage.

HCM City’s urban administration model discussed at NA’s 10th sitting
HCM City’s urban administration model discussed at NA’s 10th sitting
POLITICSicon  27/10/2020 

A draft resolution on the urban administration model in Ho Chi Minh City was mulled over during the 10th sitting of the 14th National Assembly on October 26.

Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session
Most pressing crimes handled: Gov’t report at NA session
POLITICSicon  27/10/2020 

Minister of Public Security General To Lam presented a Government report on the prevention and control of crime and legal violations this year during the 14th NA’s ongoing 10th session on October 26.

Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
Vietnam joins US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment
POLITICSicon  26/10/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has represented Vietnam to sign the new US-led Call to Action on Women’s Economic Empowerment, together with other 31 UN member states.

Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
Environmental impact asessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly debated a number of contents of the draft revised Law on Environmental Protection, including the classification of projects basing on impact to the environment, 

Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
Vietnam is an important factor in Japan's foreign policy
FEATUREicon  26/10/2020 

The current Vietnam-Japan relationship is a broad strategic partnership for peace and prosperity in Asia. Vietnam will be an important factor in Japan's foreign policy.

NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
NA deputies discuss draft resolution on joining UN peacekeeping operations
POLITICSicon  25/10/2020 

Deputies at the 14th National Assembly on October 24 gave opinions on a draft resolution on Vietnam’s engagement in UN peacekeeping operations, as part of the ongoing NA’s 10th session.

Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
Why Japanese PM chose Vietnam as the first destination
FEATUREicon  25/10/2020 

Vietnam is the top destination for Japanese investment and among the Southeast Asian markets that Tokyo wants Japanese companies to invest in.

Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
Deputies call for greater access to information on HIV-infected people
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The majority of lawmakers agreed that the amended Law on HIV/AIDS Prevention and Control should increase the number of people who can access information on HIV-infected people at a National Assembly discussion on Friday.

NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
NA deputies divided over power cut-off penalty
POLITICSicon  24/10/2020 

The controversial penalty relating to cutting off electricity and water supply imposed on individuals and organisations that commit violations divided NA deputies as they discussed the draft revised Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

