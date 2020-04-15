Vietnamese, Swedish PMs hold phone talks over COVID-19, bilateral relations

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the two countries’ relations during phone talks on April 15.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has phone talks with his Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on April 15 (Photo: VNA)

PM Phuc informed the Swedish PM of the overall measures Vietnam has been taking, the Vietnamese Government’s resolve to control the outbreak, and the positive outcomes it has obtained so far, including the safety of Vietnamese citizens and foreign nationals in the country.

He asked Sweden to provide healthcare and support for Vietnamese living in the Scandinavian country during the pandemic. He also expressed Vietnam’s readiness to share information and experience in COVID-19 prevention and control with Sweden and to strengthen ties with other countries and international organisations in this regard.

Valuing Vietnam’s outstanding achievements in combating COVID-19, PM Löfven expressed his thanks for the medical assistance and treatment given to Swedish citizens in the country suffering from the virus.

He said he hopes the two countries will exchange experience and increase cooperation in disease prevention and control, within both bilateral and multilateral frameworks, especially as Vietnam is currently holding key positions in ASEAN and the UN Security Council, thereby helping to foster international cooperation.

PM Phuc also affirmed that Sweden is an important and trustworthy partner of Vietnam in the EU.

He expressed his appreciation of the valuable assistance provided to Vietnam by the Swedish Government and its people over the decades and hopes that bilateral ties will be further strengthened.

PM Löfven also expressed his delight at the development of the friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Sweden in the more recent past.

He called on both sides to build on their achievements, tap into cooperative potential in different spheres, particularly sustainable development, innovation, and trade and investment, and bring into play the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement and Investment Protection Agreement.

The two PMs highly valued the outcomes of the official visit to Sweden by PM Phuc in May last year on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

They agreed to enhance existing cooperative mechanisms and lift bilateral links to new heights to meet the development demand of both countries. The two will also work closely together at international and regional forums, as Vietnam is ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2020-2021.

PM Phuc again invited his Swedish counterpart to visit Vietnam, who replied he will arrange the trip soon./.VNA

