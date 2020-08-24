Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

Teams of the Vietnam People’s Army take part in 11 out of 30 categories of the competitions in International Army Game 2020.

Field Kitchen is among 11 categories of the competition teams of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) are set to take part in.

A high-ranking VPA delegation, led by Deputy Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, is also attending the Games and the Forum.

General Tien said Vietnam considers Russia an important strategic partner, particularly in defence.

He noted the Games provide a good opportunity for Vietnamese competitors to demonstrate their combat skills, exchange experiences, and learn from their foreign peers.

In a greeting video sent to the event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Army Games and ARMY-2020 serve a goal of strengthening defence relations among participating countries.

The Army Games, lasting until September 5 and held in five countries – Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan, attracted more than 5,000 personnel of 156 teams from more than 30 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, the seven-day ARMY-2020 features 186 scientific and trade events, while introducing some 28,000 military items.

It draws the participation of representatives from 92 nations and more than 1,500 businesses from more than 70 countries and territories. VNS

Vietnam to join Army Games 2020 in Russia The Vietnamese Defence Ministry plans to send seven teams to compete in six categories at the International Army Games 2020 scheduled for mid-August in Russia.