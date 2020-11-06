VN and Australia signs strategic partnership action plan

Vietnam and Australia on Thursday signed an action plan to implement the Strategic Partnership between the two countries for 2020-23 period.

The plan was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne at their annual foreign ministers’ meeting which was held online on Thursday.

The action plan focuses on three pillars, including strengthening economic connectivity; deepening strategic co-operation, national defence and security; and building an intellectual and innovative strategic partnership.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed measures and mechanisms to soon connect flights between the two countries when possible, ensuring complete safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two ministers agreed to increase co-operation and support at regional and international forums.

Regarding the East Sea issue, the two sides affirmed the importance of increasing co-operation and maintaining peace, stability, security and safety and freedom of navigation and aviation and peacefully tackling with disputes based on international laws.

Payne said the Australian government gives high priority to Vietnam in its foreign policy and considers Vietnam a key partner in the Asia-Pacific region and wished that the two countries would soon lift the bilateral relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

She congratulated Vietnam for successfully keeping COVID-19 under control while at the same time striving for socio-economic development.

She agreed with her Vietnamese counterpart’s suggestion to increase co-operation efforts in important fields to recover the economy after the pandemic.

She said Australia will provide technical support in agriculture and market access and encourage Australian businesses to increase investment in fields of mutual concern like telecommunications, infrastructure, high-tech agriculture, finance-banking and energy.

The Australian Foreign Minister also congratulated Vietnam on its achievements as the chair of ASEAN since the beginning of this year, affirmed that Australia will actively participate and work closely with Vietnam to ensure the success of the East Asia Summit, the ASEAN-Australia Summit and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Summit.

Australia committed to increasing official development assistance for Vietnam, she said.

Minh proposed the two ministries continue working closely with each other to maintain their relationship through exchanges of visits and implementation of co-operation mechanisms.

He appreciated Australia’s commitment to supporting Vietnam in all fields, including natural disasters and disease prevention and control; and in increasing economic co-operation and development assistance. VNS

