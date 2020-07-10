Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
VN, Canada hold deputy foreign ministerial-level political consultation

10/07/2020    15:19 GMT+7

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Thursday co-chaired the 2nd Vietnam-Canada political consultation 

at the deputy foreign ministerial level, which was held via video conference.

Vietnamese Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Canada’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Morgan on Thursdayco-chaired the online 2nd Vietnam-Canada political consultation at the deputy foreign ministerial level.

 


The two sides highlighted the fruitful development of bilateral relations, especially after they established a Comprehensive Partnership in 2017 and began implementing the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

They agreed to continue maintaining the exchange of delegations at all levels in flexible forms, in which the Canadian side affirmed that it will attend the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and relevant meetings scheduled for July 31 to August 5.

The two sides agreed to further promote their economic, trade, and investment ties and to fully tap opportunities from the trend towards trade diversification and differing supply chains after COVID-19, and in the context of Viet Nam being Canada’s largest trade partner in ASEAN and Canada being Việt Nam’s third-largest trade partner in North America.

The two officials affirmed the continued promotion of cooperation in security and defence, health, education and training, climate change response, clean energy development, and relations between localities in the two countries.

In the context of COVID-19 continuing to be complex and unpredictable, the two sides agreed to enhance the sharing of information and to create favourable conditions for the citizens of each country to return home safely if stranded in the other.

Morgan thanked Viet Nam for arranging a flight to bring stranded Canadians home, saying her country also supported Viet Nam in organising three flights taking Vietnamese citizens home.

For his part, Sơn proposed Canada continue licensing flights bringing Vietnamese citizens home and to provide support to citizens, especially students, who remain in the country.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, Morgan highly valued the role of Viet Nam as ASEAN Chair 2020, expressing the desire to participate more deeply in regional institutions, including the ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting Plus (ADMM+) and the East Asia Summit (EAS).

The two sides pledged to work closely at international and regional forums this year, as Viet Nam assumes both the ASEAN Chairmanship and non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2020-2021 term.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including those related to the East Sea. — VNS

 
 

UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
UN Human Rights Council talks about rights of people with disabilities amid climate change
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) looked into the rights of people with disabilities in the context of climate change during its 44th session in Geneva on July 8.

RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
RoK Ambassador to Vietnam proposes resuming people-to-people exchanges after COVID-19
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) should normalise people-to-people exchanges as soon as possible after suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and collaborate to offer support to businesses affected by disrupted production,

Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
Vietnam expects Japan to continue leading role in multilateral trading system
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam expects that Japan will continue to play a leading role in strengthening the multilateral trading system, facilitating trade and investment, and contributing to regional and global development and prosperity, 

Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
Top Vietnamese, Cambodian leaders hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and President of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) and PM Hun Sen discussed issues regarding the relations between the two nations during their phone talks on July 9.

Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
Vietnam, US overcome differences for mutual benefit
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam-US relationship has experienced its ups and downs but has overcome a tumultuous past and moved towards a future of cooperation for the sake of both countries.

Government report-information system to be launched next month
Government report-information system to be launched next month
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

A government report information system will be launched on August 15, heard a meeting chaired by Minister and Chairman of the Government’s Office Mai Tien Dung and held in Hanoi on July 8.

National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
National security law: Australia suspends Hong Kong extradition treaty
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

China's new national security law "undermines" Hong Kong's current freedoms says Canberra.

US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
US Supreme Court to rule on revealing Trump tax returns
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The court will test claims from President Trump's lawyers he enjoys total immunity while in office.

US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
US think tank to hold conference on Vietnam – US relations
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Stimson Center, a US-based nonpartisan policy research center, has scheduled an online conference titled “The U.S. – Vietnam Relationship and War Legacies: 25 Years into Normalization” on July 15.

Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
Vietnam, US cooperate in search for soldiers missing during wartime
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

The Vietnam Office for Seeking Missing Persons (VNOSMP) and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) have signed a Memorandum of Intent (MOI)

Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
Defence cooperation key to addressing regional security issues: Official
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Defence cooperation plays a significant role in settling regional security matters, especially in the context of COVID-19, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, said

Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
Vietnam urges commitments at Berlin Conference on Libya to be promoted
POLITICSicon  09/07/2020 

Vietnam called for the implementation of commitments made at the Berlin Conference on Libya last January to be promoted at an online meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 8.

Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
Two local officials given disciplinary measures for wrongdoings: Party Secretariat
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Secretariat of the Party Central Committee on Tuesday decided to issue disciplinary measures against two senior officials for serious violations in financial management and lifestyle. 

Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
Hanoi People’s Council approves resolutions on land, development
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Council on Tuesday approved resolutions on projects on land reclamation in 2020 and on revising the land use plan in 2020.

Vietnam, US boost defence ties
Vietnam, US boost defence ties
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

The Vietnam- US comprehensive partnership has flourished in all spheres over the past years, including security and national defence.

Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
Vietnam joins UNSC open debate on peace operation, human rights
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Head of Vietnam's Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy highlighted the basic principles of peacekeeping operations and the primary role of host countries in protecting and promoting human rights

Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
Vietnam stresses co-operation against pandemic at ADSOM+
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

Vietnam hopes countries will co-operate to successfully implement ASEAN military and defence activities amidst the complexities of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
Vietnam prioritises child right protection: ambassador
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam always pays attention to and prioritises protecting children's rights in armed conflicts, said Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Vietnamese delegation in Geneva.

Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health
POLITICSicon  07/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
Coronavirus: Trump moves to pull US out of World Health Organization
POLITICSicon  08/07/2020 

President Donald Trump has formally moved to withdraw the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).

