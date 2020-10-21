Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/10/2020 13:39:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM

21/10/2020    13:37 GMT+7

Vietnam is aiming for GDP growth of 6 per cent in 2021 as the country is committed to maintaining control of the COVID-19 pandemic as a basis for continued socio-economic growth.

VN committed to staying on top of pandemic in 2021: PM
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivered the socio-economic reports in front of the National Assembly on Tuesday in Hanoi. — VNA/VNS Photo Trong Duc

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc made the statement on Tuesday as he delivered Government’s socio-economic reports of 2020 and of 2016-20, as well as the plan for 2021 and tasks towards 2025, in front of the National Assembly as the Vietnamese legislature opened its 10th sitting.

PM Phuc said in 2020 and 2016-20, the regional and global situations proved more “complicated” than forecast, with increasingly harsh competition between the world’s powers, intense trade conflicts and risks in international financial and monetary markets, the far-reaching impacts brought by the fourth industrial revolution, and the outbreak of COVID-19 in early 2020 that has crippled the world’s economy.

Despite previous development momentum, Vietnam’s economy was not exempt – businesses coming to a halt, many social and cultural activities were severely impacted while millions of workers face job losses or dwindling income, the Government leader noted, adding that extreme natural phenomena like droughts, flooding, landslides, or salt intrusion have also gravely affected people’s lives and livelihood.

The Government in 2020 has given instructions to all agencies and administration levels on the determination to pursue the “double goals” of containing the coronavirus spread – with the spirit of “fighting the pandemic like fighting an enemy” – while giving attention to socio-economic recovery and development efforts to ensure people’s livelihoods, PM Phuc said, remarking that disease control remains the “highest priority” to ensure public health.

The Government has built “appropriate, flexible, and creative” responses and implemented lockdowns at appropriate levels, upheld transparent communications and updated information to the public, and mobilised the entire political system and the public – especially frontline forces such as the health, military, public security, and diplomatic units – in the fight against the disease at a level higher and earlier than recommendations from the World Health Organization.

Relief measures such as extending loans, debt restructuring, lowering interest rates and providing support for those suffering from job and income losses, as well as pushing for faster and effective disbursement of public investment, have been implemented to address the hardship faced by people and businesses.

So far, Vietnam had shown competent handling of the pandemic, PM Phuc said, adding that the initial successes demonstrated the superiority of Vietnam’s political system, the unity, solidarity and patriotism of the Vietnamese people, furthering their confidence in the Party and State.

Vietnam’s GDP in 2020 is estimated to grow by 2-3 per cent against last year, one of the rare countries in the region and the world to still post positive growth, but this falls short of the original target of 6.8 per cent.

Citing an International Monetary Fund report, PM Phuc said Vietnam’s economy in 2020 could be the fourth-largest in ASEAN, with GDP per capita reaching an estimated $2,750 in 2020 (against 2019’s figure of $2,590).

2020 is also expected to be the fifth consecutive year of trade surplus for Vietnam, with total import-export value in the year hitting $535 billion despite the global economic downturn.

According to the report, Vietnam’s economy has gradually become less reliant on natural resources extraction, raw exports and cheap labour to transition towards more high-tech based sectors.

However, PM Phuc said that the country still faced many hurdles and limitations, especially in the resilience and competitiveness of the economy, unsatisfactory progress in infrastructure development and insufficient human resources training.

2021-2025 targets

 

From next year forward, Vietnam could still capitalise on its golden population structure advantage and an abundant workforce, elevated international profile in the dynamic Asia-Pacific region and the 13 free trade agreements it has signed, PM Phuc said, but warned of the still-looming risks of the middle-income trap, constrained resources, and threats from climate change, which will demand a mindset shift and more robust and effective actions to turn challenges into opportunities.

For 2021, Vietnam targets GDP growth of 6 per cent, Consumer Price Index (CPI) increase of 4 per cent, and labour productivity rise of about 4.8 per cent.

Also, 66 per cent of the labour workforce is hoped to have undergone training, 91 per cent of the people are expected to be covered under the State health insurance scheme, while the multidimensional poverty rate will fall by 1-1.5 percentage points, according to the Government’s report.

Vietnam aims to post fast and sustainable growth, with the maintenance of stable macro-economic foundation and continued pursuit of information and technology-based economic activities, to become a modern industrialised country and leave the ranks of lower-middle-income countries in 2025.

For 2021-25, Vietnam seeks to have average growth of 6.5-7 per cent a year, and by 2025, GDP per capita will reach US$4,700-5,000.

The digital economy is expected to account for a fifth of the national GDP in this period.

Vietnam will continue with its path of international integration and attach its foreign policy with national defence to develop socio-economic activities, according to the Prime Minister.

It will also continue with the policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and deepening ties with partners, especially neighbouring countries, ASEAN member states, and key strategic partners.

The Government is committed to working “resolutely and persistently in the fight to protect and maintain independence, sovereignty, territorial unity and integrity; closely monitor developments at sea and proactively come up with appropriate and timely plans and counter-measures, avoiding passivity or being taken by surprise.

The country will play a more active and responsible role in international and regional forums, continue to sharpen its capacity in handling international disputes – especially trade and investments while boosting its people-to-people diplomacy and promoting the image of a friendly and compassionate Vietnam.

“With the desire to rise up and develop a prosperous country, let’s unite and join forces together to act resolutely and strive to overcome challenges with the highest determination, aiming to successfully complete the socio-economic development goals and tasks according to the resolutions of the Party and National Assembly,” PM Phuc said at the end of the report.  VNS

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

Positive outlook ahead for economic growth in 2020

There remains plenty of room to accelerate economic growth moving into the fourth quarter of the year, with domestic consumption and investment set to be the key drivers for Vietnam’s growth during the remainder of the year, according to insiders.

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020

IMF trims Vietnam GDP growth forecast to 1.6% in 2020

The country would remain the only one with positive growth among five major economies in ASEAN, and its economic growth would rebound to 6.7% in 2021.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City’s future must look to the East
HCM City’s future must look to the East
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The East - Thu Duc City will be the nucleus for Ho Chi Minh City to develop a knowledge-based economy and build a smart city.

Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
Party seeks public feedback on draft documents of 13th National Party Congress
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

The full text of several draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress has been published for public feedback from October 20 to November 10.

Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
Vietnam pledges to promote rule of law at national, int’l level
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam will continue to cooperate proactively and responsibly with the UN and countries to promote the rule of law at both national and international levels, Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam mission to the UN affirmed.

Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse on October 20 wrapped up their official visit to Vietnam as guests of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife.

10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
10th session of 14th National Assembly opens
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

The 10th session of the 14th tenure of the National Assembly kicked off on October 20. It is scheduled to last for nineteen and a half days.

Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
Portraits of Hanoi’s Vice Party Secretaries
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Mr. Chu Ngoc Anh, Mr. Nguyen Van Phong, Ms. Nguyen Thi Tuyen and Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Tuan have been elected as Deputy Secretaries of the Hanoi Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
Former Secretary of State John Kerry: Together we can conquer the future
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

There is no way to solve the world's problems except by cooperating and helping each other, former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said.

Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
Party, State leader receives Japanese Prime Minister
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Party and State leader Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19 in Hanoi as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.

Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
Vietnam plays a key role in Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, Japanese PM Suga says
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam is an important partner of Japan and plays a key role in realising the Free and Open Indo-Pacific strategy, said Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
Vietnam attends ASEAN-RoK joint cooperation committee’s meeting
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese mission to ASEAN Ambassador Tran Duc Binh on October 19 attended the 7th meeting of ASEAN-Korea Joint Cooperation Committee (AKJCC), which discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in the time to come.

Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
Vietnam considers Japan a leading, long-term partner: top leader
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

Vietnam always regards Japan as a leading and long-term strategic partner with a high level of trust, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong told visiting Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on October 19.

Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
Japan continues close cooperation with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The spokesman of the Japanese Prime Minister during the latter’s official visit to Vietnam from October 18-20, Yoshida Tomoyuki, on October 19 informed the outcomes of the ongoing trip by PM Suga Yoshihide and his spouse.

Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
Vietnamese, Japanese PM hold talks
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide agreed on major orientations and measures to further deepen bilateral extensive strategic partnership, during their talks in Hanoi on October 19.

Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
Parliament to kick off 10th session on October 20
POLITICSicon  20/10/2020 

The 10th session of the 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) is scheduled to open on October 20 and last for 19 days, with both online and face-to-face meetings, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc has said.

Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
Friendship Order bestowed upon Special Advisor to Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung, empowered by President Nguyen Phu Trong, today presented a Friendship Order to Iijima Isao, Special Advisor to the Japanese PM, in honour of his contributions to Vietnam-Japan ties.

Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
Wife of Japanese PM visits Temple of Literature, Vietnamese Women’s Museum
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

The wives of the Japanese and Vietnamese Prime Ministers, Suga Mariko and Tran Nguyet Thu, visited the Temple of Literature and the Vietnamese Women’s Museum in Hanoi on October 19 as part of the Japanese Prime Minister’s official visit to Vietnam.

PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
PM calls for greater efforts to overcome consequences of landslides in central region
POLITICSicon  19/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 18 issued a dispatch asking for greater efforts to rescue operations and settlement of consequences of landslides in the central provinces of Thua Thien – Hue and Quang Tri.

Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
Former US secretaries of Defense and State departments share their memories about Vietnam
FEATUREicon  19/10/2020 

Forty-five years after the war and 25 years after the normalization of Vietnam-US relations, two former US senators, Chuck Hagel (former US Secretary of Defense) and John Kerry (former US Secretary of State) have shared their memories about Vietnam.

Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga begins Vietnam visit
POLITICSicon  18/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his wife started their official visit to Vietnam from October 18 afternoon at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 