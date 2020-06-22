Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic

 
 
23/06/2020    10:31 GMT+7

The pandemic has not only caused negative impacts on people's health but their livelihoods, especially the poor and vulnerable.

The 28th meeting of the Senior Officials Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community held online on Mondayby the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs of Vietnam in coordination with the ASEAN Secretariat. 

Speaking at a conference held yesterday, Cuong, also director of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs’ International Co-operation Department, said 2020 was an important year in cultural and social work when all ASEAN member countries were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has been working with member countries and the ASEAN Secretariat to strengthen cohesion and adaptation, he said.

In this year, Vietnam would also prioritise holding a preliminary review of the five-year implementation of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community by 2025 (Project 161), which was approved by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The results of the preliminary review would help to finalise the Mid-term Review on the implementation of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint by 2025 in Vietnam and intensify discussions on human resource development.

The report is expected to be submitted to the 37th ASEAN Summit this November.

Vietnamese delegation discussed their priorities in the ASEAN Chair 2020 and the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community in particular.

 

The country plans to promote discussion and focus on priority areas, including labour and human resource development; social welfare; medical; communication and information; ASEAN culture; environment and climate change.

These areas would suit the theme of 'ASEAN cohesion and proactive adaptation' as well as its five priorities, including peace, security and stability; regional connectivity, adaptability and taking advantage of the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution; community awareness and ASEAN identity; partnerships for peace and sustainable development; and the adaptive and effective capacity of the ASEAN apparatus.

The conference agreed to submit two documents to the 23rd ASEAN Community and Cultural Council, namely the ASEAN Declaration on Human Resource Development in a changing world and Terms of Reference of the ASEAN TVET Council.

The Senior Officials’ Meeting for the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (SOCA), the assisting agency of the ASEAN Social-Cultural Community (ASCC), takes place twice per year to prepare to report to the ASCC Conference the contents and related documents of the community.

On the same day, the preparatory meeting for Senior ASEAN Officials (Prep-SOM), chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs cum head of ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung, was held online.

At the conference, member countries reviewed preparations for the 36th ASEAN Summit.

Following the SOM Meeting this March in Da Nang, all member countries continued to discuss the development of the ASEAN Community and its external relations. VNS

 
 

