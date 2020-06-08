VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on June 8 hailed the outcomes of the first phase of the 14th NA’s ninth session from May 20-29 during which lawmakers worked online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her opening remarks at the second phase, which is held at the NA hall in Hanoi with the attendance of all deputies, Ngan said this was the first time an NA session has been held online for many days, but its working programme was conducted smoothly with process and quality ensured.

The first phase’s working agenda featured 10 draft laws and seven draft resolutions, and the discussions were lively with many deputies raising their voices from their offices in 63 provinces and cities.

The top legislator said it was an encouraging outcome, helping the NA to continue to reform its working methods in the time ahead.

She also appreciated the division of the ninth session into two phases, with a one-week break in between, which gave the NA Standing Committee, the Ethnic Council, the NA Committees and related agencies time to revise draft laws and resolutions based on acquired opinions, and lawmakers to prepare their ideas.

During the 11-day second phase, the NA will discuss and make decisions on many contents, including many important policies facilitating post-pandemic economic recovery.

After the opening session, lawmakers are scheduled to vote on several important resolutions ratifying the European Union (EU)-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).

They are also expected to pass a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s participation in the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105)./.

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers a speech at the June 8 morning session (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly deputies press the button for approval of a resolution ratifying the Free Trade Agreement between the Vietnam and the European Union (EVFTA) (Photo: VNA)





The resolution is passed with 94.62% of approval votes



Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA)(Photo: VNA)

Lawmakers are expected to vote on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement during the June 8 session (Photo: VNA)

