VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030,

which targets to make Viet Nam among the world’s top 50 countries in terms of the E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Viet Nam strives to make the world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030

The program aims to concurrently develop a digital government, digital economy, and digital society and create digital technology businesses capable of rising to the global level.

Specifically, the Government has set a goal of having 80% of level-4 online public services (allowing users to make online fee payment) provided via different means, including smartphones, and 90% of dossiers at the ministerial and provincial levels and 80% of those at the district level handled online by 2025.

In addition, all national databases on population, land, business registration, finance, and insurance, will be completed, connected, and shared nationwide. Viet Nam is expected to enter the world’s top 50 countries in the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) and top 35 regarding the Global Innovation Index (GII).

By 2030, all level-4 online public services are set to be available via multiple devices, including smartphones. Meanwhile, all dossiers at the ministerial and provincial levels and 90% of those at the district level are targeted to be resolved online (excluding confidential documents).

Under the program, Viet Nam also plans to universalise broadband internet and 5G services, have 80% of its population using e-payment, and become one of the 30 leading countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index./. VGP

Vien Nhu