VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation

Vietnam has urged parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang

Hang made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference on Thursday while answering reporters’ queries about the information that Chinese navy surveillance aircraft KJ-500 and KQ-200 appeared on Da Chu Thap (Fiery Cross Reef) in Vietnam's Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelago.

In response, she reiterated that Viet Nam has sufficient historical evidence and legal basis to assert its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa archipelagos in accordance with international law.

“All activities of the parties in these two archipelagos without the permission of Viet Nam are null and void”, she said.

ASEAN Chairmanship

Viet Nam is focusing on performing well in its 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, said Hang while answering queries that Việt Nam wants an extra year as ASEAN Chair to make up for the COVID-19 disruption.

Despite difficulties caused by the complex developments of the pandemic, Viet Nam has carried forward its role as ASEAN Chair in promoting the cohesion and proactive response, maintaining cooperation and effectively implementing priorities in the year, she said.

There have not yet been recommendations to extend Viet Nam’s ASEAN Chairmanship, she said.

Mekong cooperation

Viet Nam hopes and stands ready to work with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, Hang said in response to queries over Laos’ implementation of its six Mekong River dam project, Dattang Sanakham, this year.

The cooperation would ensure the harmony of interests of the countries, while avoiding adverse impacts on the daily life of residents in the area, she stressed.

A lowland country, Viet Nam is very concerned about transboundary and cumulative impacts of hydropower projects on the mainstream of the Mekong River, the spokeswoman said.

“We have repeatedly stated that countries have legitimate interests in using the Mekong River’s water resources for development, and also have a shared responsibility for the sustainable use of them,” Hang said.

The development of hydropower projects must ensure no negative impacts, including transboundary impacts on the environment and socio-economic life of riparian countries, especially those downstream, in line with international practices and regulations of the Mekong River Commission, she said.

Cyberattack condemn

Hằng affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Viet Nam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

Viet Nam strictly prohibits all cyberattacks in any form targeting organisations and individuals, she said.

Acts of attacking and threatening cyber security must be severely condemned and punished in accordance with legal provisions, she stressed.

The spokesperson noted that the Vietnamese National Assembly passed the Cyber Security Law in 2018 and the country is currently finalising legal documents on law enforcement and preventing cyberattacks.

Viet Nam is ready to cooperate with the international community in combating and preventing cyberattacks in any form, she said.

Citizen protection

The Embassy of Viet Nam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests, Hang said.

According to the Embassy in Japan, on May 12 the Toyama Chuo Police Station announced the arrest of a Vietnamese person from northern Hải Phòng City who was working at the Takeda Shoji Company in Toyama prefecture on suspicion of being involved in the killing of a citizen from central Ha Tinh province, she said.

Local police are now investigating and collecting evidence, she added.

According to Hang, on April 23 the Ha Tinh provincial Department of Foreign Affairs sought help in searching for a missing person in Japan. The ministry directed the embassy to contact local police to verify the information and seek their whereabouts.

The Toyama Chuo Police Station said on May 7 that the body of the Vietnamese man had been found in an area near his dormitory.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the Consular Department to coordinate with domestic and foreign agencies in settling the worker’s interests in accordance with regulations and to provide guidance and support to the victim’s family.

The embassy is working closely with relevant parties and Vietnamese associations in Japan to complete funeral procedures and bring the victim’s ashes home. — VNS