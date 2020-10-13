Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.
Announcing election results at the 17th Hanoi Party Congress, Chu Ngoc Anh, Vice Secretary of the 16th municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the event elected 71 people to the 17th-tenure municipal Party Committee for 2020-2025.
In its first meeting, the 17th-tenure Party Committee of Hanoi elected 16 to its Standing Board and Vuong Dinh Hue as its Secretary for the 17th tenure with all the Party Committee’s 71 members voting for him. It also elected four vice secretaries, including Anh, for the new tenure.
Hue, born in 1957, was appointed Secretary of the municipal Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure by the Political Bureau on February 7. Before that, he had served as Deputy Prime Minister from April 2016 to February 2020.
Biography of Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue
- Date of birth: March 15, 1957
- Native place: Nghi Xuan commune, Nghi Loc district, Nghe An province
- Date of Party admission: March 9, 1984; date of official membership: September 9, 1985
- Education: Professor, Doctor of Economics
- Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (10th, 11th, 12th tenures);
- Member of the Politburo of the 12th CPV Central Committee
- Deputy to the 13th and 14th National Assembly
Professional career
September, 1979 – 1985: lecturer of the University of Finance and Accountancy;
1985 – 1986: trainee of the European Faculty at the Ha Noi Foreign Language University;
1986 – 1990: trainee of the Bratislava Economic University, the Slovak Republic;
1991 – 1992: lecturer of the Accounting Faculty; the University of Finance and Accountancy;
October, 1992 – April, 1994: Deputy Dean of the Accounting Faculty, Acting Dean of the Accounting Faculty of the University of Finance and Accountancy;
May, 1994 – February, 1999: Dean of the Accounting Faculty of the University of Finance and Accountancy;
March, 1999 – June, 2001: Assistant Principal on training of the University of Finance and Accountancy;
July, 2001 – June, 2006: Vice Chief State Auditor;
July, 2006 – August, 2011: Chief State Auditor;
August, 2011 – December, 2012: Minister of Finance;
December, 2012 – January, 2016: Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission;
January, 2016 – April, 2016: Member of the Politburo, Head of the Member of the Politburo, Head of the the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission;
April, 2016 – present: Member of the Politburo, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Steering Committee for the Southwest Region.
Politburo issued Decision No. 1818-QDNS/TW dated February 7, 2020 assigning Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue to hold the position of Secretary of the Ha Noi Municipal Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure./.
T.Nam/Huong Quynh
Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered a key speech at the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi which opened on October 12.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code