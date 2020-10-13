Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary

Biography of Mr. Vuong Dinh Hue - Date of birth: March 15, 1957 - Native place: Nghi Xuan commune, Nghi Loc district, Nghe An province - Date of Party admission: March 9, 1984; date of official membership: September 9, 1985 - Education: Professor, Doctor of Economics - Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Viet Nam (10th, 11th, 12th tenures); - Member of the Politburo of the 12th CPV Central Committee - Deputy to the 13th and 14th National Assembly Professional career September, 1979 – 1985: lecturer of the University of Finance and Accountancy; 1985 – 1986: trainee of the European Faculty at the Ha Noi Foreign Language University; 1986 – 1990: trainee of the Bratislava Economic University, the Slovak Republic; 1991 – 1992: lecturer of the Accounting Faculty; the University of Finance and Accountancy; October, 1992 – April, 1994: Deputy Dean of the Accounting Faculty, Acting Dean of the Accounting Faculty of the University of Finance and Accountancy; May, 1994 – February, 1999: Dean of the Accounting Faculty of the University of Finance and Accountancy; March, 1999 – June, 2001: Assistant Principal on training of the University of Finance and Accountancy; July, 2001 – June, 2006: Vice Chief State Auditor; July, 2006 – August, 2011: Chief State Auditor; August, 2011 – December, 2012: Minister of Finance; December, 2012 – January, 2016: Head of the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission; January, 2016 – April, 2016: Member of the Politburo, Head of the Member of the Politburo, Head of the the Party Central Committee's Economic Commission; April, 2016 – present: Member of the Politburo, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Steering Committee for the Southwest Region. Politburo issued Decision No. 1818-QDNS/TW dated February 7, 2020 assigning Deputy Prime Minister Vuong Dinh Hue to hold the position of Secretary of the Ha Noi Municipal Party Committee for the 2015-2020 tenure./.