Without policies to encourage talented people, VN cannot develop

Commenting on the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress, many experts said that to make a breakthrough, Vietnam must have an elite team, and without sufficient policies to encourage talented people, Vietnam cannot rise up.

Assoc. Prof, Dr. Vu Van Phuc, Vice Chairman of the Scientific Council of Central Party Agencies, said at a recent seminar that the implementation of three strategic breakthroughs in the period 2011-2020 has achieved important achievements; Vietnam entered the group of developing countries with low average income. However, there are also many limitations and weaknesses, especially the implementation of three strategic breakthroughs that have not been really serious and synchronous, and production capacity, which has not been fully liberated.

Regarding the breakthrough in the socialist-oriented market economy institution, the legal system has been gradually supplemented but it is still not synchronous and is incomplete. The creation of an environment of equal competition among economic sectors in the economy has achieved initial results, but the persistent discrimination that is difficult to erase at many levels is still a barrier for development.

The old illnesses of the state administration have not been basically overcome, plus corruption, wastefulness, and bureaucracy are among the causes that cause people’s distrust.

As for the breakthrough in human resources, education and training, and science and technology have not really been the top national policy, not becoming the most important driving force for development.



According to Mr. Phuc, the draft documents of the 13th Party Congress outline that the three strategic breakthroughs determined by the 11th and 12th Party Congresses are significant, with long-term value, and still valid and will be adjusted and supplemented to be suitable for the specific requirements and conditions of each development stage.

Prof. Dr. Nguyen Trong Chuan, former Director of the Institute of Philosophy, said that the digital transformation revolution and artificial intelligence have placed Vietnam in the face of the greatest challenge of the era.

"If we are still slow, we will never be able to catch up, let alone exceed a fair income," he said. Therefore, the first breakthrough is not the market economy, but human resources and the elite, he said. "Do we have an elite class yet?" he asked.

The former head of the Institute of Philosophy noted that if there is no elite class, Vietnam should not talk about any revolution, even in scientific research and in the headquarters. Without creativity, Vietnam cannot develop, he stressed.

To make breakthroughs, Vietnam must have an elite team. A country that does not have the policies to encourage truly talented people cannot rise up, he said.

Assoc. Prof, Dr. Tran Quoc Toan, senior expert, member of the Central Theoretical Council, proposed four breakthroughs. In particular, the first breakthrough must be a breakthrough in development thinking in the relationship between politics and economy, culture and society; and thinking about international integration.

Toan noted that the recent speech by Party General Secretary and Vietnam President Nguyen Phu Trong emphasized two points: innovation of thinking and institutions.



The three other breakthroughs, according to Toan, are synchronous institutions in politics, economy, social culture and environment; the development of science and technology; and the development of high-quality human resources.

"Among these four breakthroughs, human development is the breakthrough of all breakthroughs," Prof. Toan said.

Three strategic breakthroughs in the draft Political Report submitted to the 13th Party Congress:

- To synchronously complete development institutions, first of all, the institutions for the development of the socialist-oriented market economy. Focusing on completing synchronous, quality and organizing well the implementation of the legal system, mechanisms and policies in order to create a favorable, healthy and fair investment and business environment; mobilize, manage and use effectively all resources for development, especially land and finance; implement decentralization reasonably and effectively, at the same time enhancing inspection, supervision and control of power.

- Developing human resources, especially high-quality human resources; prioritize the development of human resources for leadership, management and key fields on the basis of improving, creating a fundamental change in the quality of education and training; promote research, transfer, application and development of science - technology, innovation; arousing aspirations for developing a prosperous and happy country, promoting the cultural values and human strength of Vietnam in the cause of national construction and defense.

- Building synchronous and modern infrastructure system in both economic and social terms; give priority to the development of a number of national key transport works, adapt to climate change; attach importance to developing information and telecommunications infrastructure, creating a national digital transformation platform, gradually developing the digital economy and digital society.

Thu Hang

