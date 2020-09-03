World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

A congratulatory message was sent to the nation on its National Day, alongside the Burj Khalifa projecting a beautiful image of the Vietnamese national flag.

On the Facebook page of the Burj Khalifa, an image featuring the tallest building in the world decorated by a Vietnamese national flag was taken on September 2.

The image was captioned with a congratulatory message to the country on its National Day, with the short message saying, “We wish the people of Vietnam growth and success.”

According to a statement made by the embassy of the UAE in Vietnam, the act of projecting the Vietnamese national flag on the 160-floor Burj Khalifa, which stands at a total of 828 metres, is done in order to show the UAE government’s respect to the special partner.

Elsewhere, the Vietnamese national flag lit up the ADNOC building in Abu Dhabi. (Photo courtesy of the embassy of the UAE in Vietnam)

This year marks the 27th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the country and the UAE after they first began in 1993. Indeed, sine then the UAE has developed into the nation’s largest trade partner in the Middle East and Africa.

Furthermore, the country can be considered to be the leading gateway for the UAE in which it can penetrate into the ASEAN market of 600 million people. VOV

