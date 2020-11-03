150 monkeys at Tay Ninh holy see proposed to be released

The proposal to release around 150 monkeys at Cao Dai Holy See in the southern central province of Tay Ninh into the wild has been sent to provincial authorities.

The proposal was made by the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development following four attacks caused by the monkeys within a short time.

The monkeys at Cao Dai Holy See.



According to the department, on September 23, some monkeys came to a nearby nursery school to seek food. When a school security guard was trying to drive them away, he was injured by them.



Between September 25 and October 8, the monkeys continued entering the school three further times, leaving one child injured.



The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development has informed the provincial people’s committee of the problem and wants to release the monkeys into their natural habitat.



The Tay Ninh Department of Forest Department said that Cao Dai Holy See has not enough space for the monkeys to live. Meanwhile, the number of monkeys is on the rise. Some monkeys which have been released into the holy see area by local people are often ferocious. Dtinews

Xuan Duy