65 pairs of swans released into Hai Phong river

Hai Phong City on May 18 released another 65 pairs of swans into the Tam Bac River to celebrate the city’s 65 Liberation Day, President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birth anniversary and other big national anniversaries in May.

Thirty-three businesses have joined hands in presenting the city’s Hong Bang District 65 pairs of swans to be released into the Tam Bac River, in an effort to create a healthy living environment in the eyes of local residents and foreign travelers

Large numbers of local residents gather at the Tam Bac river bank in the city centre to watch the new swans being released into the river.

This is the third time the Hong Bang district authorities have released the swans into the Tam Bac River

The district released 20 pairs in its first dispatch on May 9, 2019 to mark the completion of a Tam Bac River refurbishment project, and another 15 pairs in the second dispatch on June 21, 2019.

The swans are said to have no difficulty adapting to a new life, except for only one death during the first release due to heat stroke.

Curious about the new species, many children, despite the hot weather, turn out to watch swim along the river.

To create a favorable environment for the swans to stay and breed, local authorities have erected three floating rafts on the river, each covering about 14m2.

Every afternoon, a lot of people pour out onto a pedestrian street along the Tam Bac River to stroll and watch the swans swim.

Tienphong/VOV