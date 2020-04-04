AAG cable breakdown affects Internet traffic in Vietnam

A Vietnamese telecoms provider said on April 4 that the Asia-America Gateway (AAG) undersea cable linking Southeast Asia with the US has suffered a breakdown.

Specifically, the cable met the problem on March 2 evening on a section connecting Vietnam with Hong Kong (China), causing loss of international Internet traffic.

The 20,191km AAG cable system has been put into use since 2009, passing through Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Brunei, Hong Kong (China), the Philippines and the US (Guam, Hawaii and California).

In recent years, Vietnamese firms have invested in new cables, thus easing reliance on this important system./.