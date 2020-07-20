Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/07/2020 10:04:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management

22/07/2020    10:00 GMT+7

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

The nine biosphere reserves are recognized by UNESCO’s Man and the Biosphere Program. They are located in plains, mountains, coastal areas and islands.

Local agencies seek solutions to biosphere reserves management

Among the nine Southeast Asian countries which have biosphere reserves, Vietnam is second to Indonesia in number of biosphere reserves, according to the Directorate General of Environment.

However, there is still no document that regulates the management of biosphere reserves. It is also unclear where the fund for the reserve operations is from.

The core zones, mostly national parks, natural reserves and special-use forests, account for 11 percent of total area of the biosphere reserves, about 450,000 hectares. There is high biodiversity concentration with diverse ecosystem services.

Vietnam has nine biosphere reserves with total area of 4 million hectares, which account for 12.1 percent of the country’s total natural area. These reserves house 1.78 million people.

The Cat Ba archipelago is the smallest biosphere reserve, with an area of 26,241 hectares, while the largest is Western Nghe An with 1.3 million hectares.

 

There is also no common organizational structure for biosphere reserve management boards. Each locality follows its own way in organizing the boards. Experts point out that the management model is an important condition to unify state management.

The problem is that there is no detailed guideline from central agencies for biosphere reserves on the need to strengthen organizational structure and coordinate their operations.

Some biosphere reserves are put under the administrative management of many districts, towns and provinces with large area and populations, which makes it challenging to manage the reserves.

Dong Nai Biosphere, for example, is located within the administrative boundaries of five provinces and 20 districts, cities and towns.

However, the board of management of the reserve only comprises members representing the state, social organizations and the business community of Dong Nai province. The activities of the biosphere reserve in the other four provinces are weak.

Under current laws, only national parks and national reserves are put under management by the system of agencies from the central to local. It is unclear under which ministries and branches biosphere reserves are placed.

The Directorate General of Environment has urged improvement of management over biosphere reserves by institutionalizing the functions, tasks and organizational structure of the board of management.

It believes that the management of biosphere reserves needs to be added to the amended 2014 Environment Protection Law. In addition, decrees and circulars need to be issued to clarify the functions and tasks of relevant ministries, branches and local authorities.

Le Ha

Development won't hurt Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, says former official

Development won't hurt Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, says former official

PhD Le Duc Tuan, former Secretary of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve, talks about the potential development of the Can Gio Biosphere Reserve into a tourism hub.

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers

Natural Reserve in Central Highlands ruined by loggers

A large area of forest at the Ea So Natural Reserve in Dak Lak and Gia Lai provinces have been destroyed by illegal logging activities.

 
 

Other News

.
At the cutting edge of AI
At the cutting edge of AI
FEATUREicon  13 giờ trước 

Twenty-three-year-old Hoang Trung Hieu from HCM City has delved deeply into engineering and technology since he was a little boy.

Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration. 

Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
Untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

Police in the southern province of Dong Nai have found tonnes of untreated solid waste illegally buried and burned at a wooden furniture factory in Bau Xeo Industrial Zone in the province’s Trang Bom District.

Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
Will cheap nuclear power be safe enough?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21/07/2020 

Vietnam is drafting the eighth national power development master plan after failure to implement electricity generation and electricity network projects under the seventh plan.

How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
How can Hanoi prepare for heavy rains and floods?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

If it rains heavily and flooding is intense, it is highly possible that dykes will break, experts say.

Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
Traces of early humans found in Ba Be National Park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

During the recent field survey in Ba Be National Park in the northeastern province of Bac Kan, archaeologists have found many traces of early humans in caves in karst mountains around Ba Be Lake.

Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
Hope probe: UAE launches historic first mission to Mars
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20/07/2020 

The probe starts its 500-million-km journey after taking off from the remote Tanegashima spaceport.

Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
Whale spotted off coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

A four-metre long whale has been seen swimming off the coast of Cu Lao Cham archipelago, with viewers enjoying the sight for around five minutes.


 

Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
Coronavirus: Are mutations making it more infectious?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

While there have been thousands of changes to the virus only one is seen as possibly altering its behaviour.

Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
Assam flooding: Several rare rhinos die in India's Kaziranga park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

Eight one-horned rhinos have been killed after rains left 85% of the Kaziranga park under water.

National Eureka Award research competition launched
National Eureka Award research competition launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union on July 16 launched the 22nd annual Eureka Award competition for all Vietnamese students who have a passion for scientific research and are studying at universities, colleges and institutions.

ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok
ASEAN Smart Cities Network 2019 conference held in Bangkok
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/07/2020 

Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha chaired the 3rd conference of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN) on July 17, in the form of a video conference.

Fierce battle for Southeast Asia’s over-the-top crown
Fierce battle for Southeast Asia’s over-the-top crown
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  18/07/2020 

Southeast Asia’s over-the-top media market remains a tough arena for both foreign and Vietnamese players due to fierce competition and the sheer number of companies involved.

Extreme natural calamities cause big concerns for Vietnam
Extreme natural calamities cause big concerns for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  19/07/2020 

Natural disasters in the first six months of the year killed 47 people and caused damages worth VND3.4 trillion.

Hanoi residents ask for long-term solution over waste collection
Hanoi residents ask for long-term solution over waste collection
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Big heaps of waste that have appeared beside roads in Hanoi’s inner districts for several days are expected to be cleared up by Friday, as people living around the Nam Son landfill agreed to stop blocking the way to the city’s biggest dump.

Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans'
Climate change: Summers could become 'too hot for humans'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Rising global temperatures could see summers that are too hot to work in.

Three ivory traffickers sentenced to 32 years in jail
Three ivory traffickers sentenced to 32 years in jail
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Hanoi People’s Court on Thursday sentenced three men to a total of 32 years in jail for trading over 200kg of ivory from African elephants – an endangered species.

Many rivers in northern provinces still polluted: Environment administration
Many rivers in northern provinces still polluted: Environment administration
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Rivers in northern provinces are severely polluted, according to the Vietnam Environment Administration's report released recently.

How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?
How should wind power be developed in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  17/07/2020 

Around 12,000 MW of wind power has been added to the national power development plan, which has raised concern about the overloading of the transmission grid.

No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
No Tokyo, but flame still burns brightly in athletes’ dreams
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/07/2020 

The Olympic Games, one of the most-anticipated sporting events on the planet, was originally scheduled to start later this month in Tokyo but was postponed to July 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 