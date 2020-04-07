Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
10/04/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Air and noise pollution problems persist in north VN

 
 
10/04/2020

The Department of Environment has announced six locations facing serious pollution in the north.

  Pho Noi A Industrial Park

 

According to the department, they were assigned the task to carry out the national environmental monitoring programme by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

They have monitored the air and water pollution in the northern area in early 2020 as part of the programme. The programme includes national, inter-regional, inter-provincial and trans-boundary monitoring, monitoring at hotspots and special locations in various major cities and provinces in the north such as Hanoi, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Quang Ninh, and Nam Dinh.

The phase 1 monitoring process showed that the north continued suffering from noise and air pollution. The total suspended particles in the air can be seen most easily at road intersections and at the industrial zones like Pho Noi A, Nhu Quynh-Hung Yen and Dai An-Hai Duong industrial zones.

At residential areas, the total suspended particles density in February was much higher than last November. The values at three out of nine monitoring spots exceeded the permitted limits. Those areas are located close to main roads or factories.

The noise pollution monitoring results showed that the noise levels at 25 out of 31 monitoring spots reached or exceeded the limits. Those data were actually slightly lower than last November's. The water quality in the northern rivers was considered good.

70% of 185 monitoring spots were good results and 18% reported average results. 12% reported bad to very bad results which are mostly on notoriously polluted rivers like Nhue and Cau rivers. Those rivers are polluted by wastewater from households, craft villages in Hanoi, Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh provinces.

The air and water quality in November 2019 and February 2020 showed similar results for the dry season. In conclusion, the north continued suffering from air and noise pollution, mostly along main roads or industrial zones. Dtinews

Are the estimates about air pollution's effects on the economy reliable?

The conclusion that economic losses caused by air pollution could be up to 5 percent of GDP has raised controversy.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19

Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

 
 

.
Illegal sand mining on the Da River in the northern mountainous province of Son La has become more and more serious in recent years.

A rare primate was released in Phieng Bung Natural Reserve in Nang Kha Commune, Na Hang District of the northern mountainous province of Tuyen Quang on Tuesday.

Strict protection and limited human contact, as well as constant patrols, have remained in place for the protection of a herd of gray-shanked douc langurs (pygathrix cinerea) living in Dong Co village, Quang Nam province.

Hundreds of hectares of crops are withering as Dak Snghe River in Kon Ray district in Kon Tum province is being blocked by two hydropower plants.

Hanoi air quality improves in March thanks to COVID-19
Hanoi’s air quality improved significantly in March following the drastic reduction of traffic and suspension of construction due to COVID-19 pandemic, the Vietnam Environment Administration (VEA) reported on Tuesday. 

The Axie Infinity game was made with blockchain technology with a high security level. It generates the highest revenue of any blockchain game in the world.

New evidence has emerged of a link between our impact on nature and pandemics sweeping the world.

Researchers at two leading universities take different approaches to creating cough-analysing tools.

Mauro Ferrari says he lost faith in the system, but EU science officials say he was asked to leave.

NextTech Group on Monday announced it will invest US$500,000 into Chatbot Viet Nam Technology Joint Stock Company, which runs Bot Ban Hang – a chatbot platform for sellers and advertisers in Vietnam.

In order to reduce difficulties for medical workers at the moment, lecturers at the Da Nang University of Science and Technology have invented robot helpers to work in hospitals. 

“The desire of Mr and Mrs Tran Thanh Van is to not only build a room, but create a scientists’ community which could create connections that we still cannot even imagine,” said Dr Tran Thanh Son, director of ICISE.

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

Tigers are bred at farms in the border provinces in Laos before they are brought to Vietnam.

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

