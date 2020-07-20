Air quality improved in Vietnam's northern provinces

Air quality of northern provinces in April improved compared to the same period last year, according to the latest assessment by Vietnam Environment Administration.

The study was developed based on results from 31 environmental monitoring stations in key economic areas and hot spots of pollution in the coastal province of Ha Tinh.

At the time of monitoring, from April 10 to 25, it witnessed a high disparity of temperature and humidity within a day.

The average humidity was recorded quite high, ranging from 62.7 to 88.8 per cent, affecting the air quality.

Dust pollution and noise pollution were in control. Total suspended dust (TSD) was on the downward trend in most of the industrial and residential areas.

TSD values recorded at Hai Duong City’s Dien Bien Phu Street, Quang Ninh Province’s Cao Thang Road and Ha Tinh Province’s Formosa Steel Plant were the same as last year.

Meanwhile, 25 of 31 monitoring stations revealed noise pollution exceeding the standard applied for the period between 6am to 9pm.

The noisiest area was Bac Ninh Province’s Que Vo Industrial Zone while the most silent was a residential area near Son Duong Port in Ha Tinh Province.

River pollution

Rivers in northern provinces are severely polluted, according to the administration's report released recently.

The worst pollution occurred in the Nhue, Day and Cau river basins, according to the administration’s monitoring results at 185 stations in five river basins in northern provinces.

The main reason for the pollution was that the rivers have to receive domestic wastewater from Hanoi and Thai Nguyen and Song Cong cities of Thai Nguyen Province, and wastewater from craft villages of Bac Ninh Province.

At the time of observation in April this year, the water level of Nhue River was quite low. The worst polluted section was from Lien Mac to Cu Da sewers.

In the Day River in Hanoi and Ha Nam Province, the water level was falling compared to the same period last year. The quality of water was so bad it could not be used for daily life.

On Chau Giang River in Ha Nam Province, the water quality was bad due to polluted water from Nhue Giang River and wastewater from Phu Ly City.

Meanwhile, the water quality of Hoang Long and Dao rivers in Nam Dinh Province were good enough for aquaculture and crop irrigation.

The water in Thai Binh, Da, Lo, Ma and Chu rivers was clean enough to be used domestically or agriculturally, albeit with varying degrees of treatment, according to the report. VNS

