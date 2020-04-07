Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 09:40:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

App encourages recycling

 
 
08/04/2020    08:11 GMT+7

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

App encourages recycling
Nguyen Huu Thuan and his app. — Photo thanhnien.vn

Thuan said the app (Goshare) opens space for everyone who wants to share their old, used or unnecessary items such as clothes and furniture with the needy. People who want to save money on new items or recycle things can also connect with each other on the app to pick up old things.

All users have to do is take photos of the items they want to give away, say something about them, and attach an address.

“It takes 30 seconds for the whole process,” the 28-year-old manager said.

People looking for old things can search for key words and localise their area to find suitable items.

Goshare was designed in one month amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam.

“When the company was hit by the pandemic, I thought of an idea so that staff could team up to make a product for the community in this challenging time,” Thuan said.

The app is totally free. The maintenance fee is also zero because he is using his server and staff.

Phan Le Thuong, 25, living in Go Vap District, HCM City found out about Goshare when her wardrobe was almost full of both new and old items.

“I've worn some of my clothes just once or twice and then thrown them in the wardrobe. I've posted the items for sale or to give away on my Facebook page and groups but no one was interested because I do not have a lot of friends on Facebook. Sometimes I find it annoying to post too much on groups.

“The Goshare app really matches my demand and helps me save time,” she told Thanh Niên (Young People) newspaper.

 

The app is designed with simple instructions for young and old users to share items, the app founder said.

Le Thi Hoai, 56, in Binh Thanh District, was one of the first elderly people to start using the app after his son showed it to him.

“The app is in Vietnamese so I do not have any difficulties using it.”

The Goshare founder said the app targets everyone who wants to give away or find old items, especially needy people.

Goshare is now available on Android and will soon debut on iOS.

“In the future, users will be guided to locations of voluntary activities or organisations near them so that they can directly donate items to these addresses,” Thuan said.

“In the future, I want to upgrade the app to a voluntary social networking platform so that everyone can do voluntary work and share items with the community anywhere, anytime.” VNS

Start-up on mission to make VN greener

Start-up on mission to make VN greener

Developing a business related to the environment is not usually the first option for most start-ups due to the lack of profit. However, Tran Thi Thoa decided to take a risk.

Two Vietnamese mans creates app listed among the world’s top 20

Two Vietnamese mans creates app listed among the world’s top 20

Meeting on Facebook, the two young men developed an app, listed among the world’s top 20, in since 2015 without any call for capital.

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

Vietnam launches air quality monitoring app

The air quality monitoring app is user-friendly, easy to download, install and upgrade.

 
 

Other News

.
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  8 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  20 giờ trước 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The Bronx Zoo in New York says this case of human-to-animal transmission appears to be unique.

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Motorbikes get smarter technology
Motorbikes get smarter technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked telecommunications businesses to implement a number of supporting programmes to people.

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Truong Hong Thi and his co-workers have created Icetea Platform and are building apps with blockchain technology.

Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
Doctor Anywhere gets US$27 million investment despite COVID-19 outbreak
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The latest addition has brought Doctor Anywhere’s total capital base to exceed $40 million, the company said in a statement. 

Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
Coronavirus: Scientists brand 5G claims 'complete rubbish'
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Claims 5G harms immune systems or spreads the virus have been condemned by the scientific community.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 