Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
30/07/2020 17:21:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power

30/07/2020    16:15 GMT+7

The executives of the four US tech giants defend their records at a five-hour hearing in Congress.

The heads of some of the world's biggest tech companies have appeared before Washington lawmakers to defend their firms against claims they abuse their power to quash competitors.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said the world "needs large" firms, while the heads of Facebook, Apple and Google argued their companies had spurred innovation.

The appearance comes as lawmakers consider tougher regulation and competition probes are under way.

Some critics want the firms broken up.

Democrats pressed the tech titans on competition issues, while Republicans were more concerned about how they managed information and whether they were marginalising conservative views.

Congressman David Cicilline, the Democrat leading the congressional committee holding the hearing, said a year-long investigation by lawmakers had showed the online platforms had "wielded their power in destructive, harmful ways in order to expand".

He said he was convinced the firms were monopolies and called for action.

"Some need to be broken up and all need to be properly regulated," he said at the end of more than five hours of testimony.

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Tim Cook of Apple insisted they had done nothing illegal and stressed the American roots and values of their firms.

What are the main concerns about the tech giants?

At the hearing, lawmakers accused Google of having stolen content created by smaller firms, like Yelp, in order to keep users on their own web pages.

Amazon's treatment of sellers on its site, Facebook's acquisition of competitors such as Instagram, and Apple's App store also drew attention.

Mr Cicilline said Amazon had an inherent conflict of interest, since it both hosts sellers and competes against them by offering similar products. Such practice has also come under scrutiny from European regulators.

"Amazon's dual role... is fundamentally anti-competitive and Congress must take action," he said.

However, some Republicans signalled they were not prepared to split up the firms or significantly overhaul US competition laws, with one committee member saying "big is not inherently bad".

Republican concerns focused on perceived political bias at the firms, which they accused of suppressing conservative views.

"I'll just cut to the chase - big tech is out to get conservatives," said Congressman Jim Jordan, a Republican from Ohio.

Tech giants face feeding frenzy

Four of the world's top technology company executives may have been testifying before the Judiciary Committee from a distance, but they were still caught in the middle of a political storm on Wednesday afternoon.

 

The stated purpose of the hearing was to address whether existing anti-trust laws provide sufficient regulation of transnational tech Goliaths. The reality, however, was that the proceedings - with each member of the committee receiving five minutes to speak - were more akin to a feeding frenzy, as corporate chiefs faced criticism from every direction

Democrats expressed concern that the companies were abusing their power by disadvantaging competitors or buying them out entirely. Republicans accused the witnesses of insufficient patriotism and being too cosy with the Chinese.

Both sides expressed outrage over how the companies managed speech and expression on their platforms. They didn't go far enough in removing hateful rhetoric and false information, Democrats said. They singled out conservatives for censorship, the Republicans countered.

Through it all, the witnesses thanked the questioners and took their lumps, perhaps confident that they could soon log off and get back to their work. While all the politicians seemed to agree that the big tech companies were a problem, their chances of arriving at any kind of solution seems unlikely.

What did the companies say?

Appearing by remote video, the executives defended their companies, saying their products helped smaller businesses and they remained vulnerable to competition from newcomers.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the business climate was "so competitive I would describe it as a street fight for market share in the smartphone business".

Mr Bezos, in his first appearance before Congress, denied that Amazon's multiple roles were a conflict of interest, but he admitted the firm was reviewing its handling of sales data from sellers on the site.

The company has been accused of using such information to launch its own version of hot-selling products.

Mr Bezos said Amazon rules forbid staff from looking at sales data from individual companies, but he conceded it was possible that employees had violated the policy.

"We are investigating that," he said.

In his prepared remarks, Mr Bezos said Amazon faced significant competition from firms such as Walmart and noted that the company lost money for years as it branched out into new areas.

"I love garage entrepreneurs - I was one. But, just like the world needs small companies, it also needs large ones. There are things small companies simply can't do," he said.

What has Donald Trump said?

US President Donald Trump is a long-time critic of Amazon and threatened his own action on Twitter, writing: "If Congress doesn't bring fairness to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with Executive Orders."

He also told reporters that White House officials would be watching the hearing closely.

"There's no question that what the big tech companies are doing is very bad," he said.

Tech analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities said "storm clouds" were building in Washington but he thought it was unlikely that Congress would come together on new legislation that would force tech companies to change.

"We think a legislative fix is the only one that creates a potential for limitations on these companies' ability to conduct business, whether that takes the form of higher taxes or new rules regarding market concentration," he wrote.

"Absent a legislative fix, we don't see meaningful change in regulation, although future acquisitions will most certainly be scrutinized and more difficult to close." BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.

Hanoi air quality worsens
Hanoi air quality worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark VND19 trillion ($827.68 million) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?
Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Facebook has been accused of not blocking ‘dirty ads’ and lending a hand to the behavior of swindling consumers, thus harming the reputation of e-commerce websites and big brands in Vietnam, according to retailers.

Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage.

IPv6 training to serve e-government development
IPv6 training to serve e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Enhancing State management of climate change is one of the major measures in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
Illegal construction rampant at Quang Ngai geo-park
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Many areas of Ly Son-Sa Huynh Geo-Park in the central province of Quang Ngai have been significantly affected by illegal construction activities, while the province is seeking UNESCO recognition for the site.

Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
Hanoi faces a ‘waste crisis’
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Landfills in Hanoi have become overloaded as progress on waste treatment projects continues slowly.
.

Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
Forest environmental services policy changes the lives of northwestern people
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Vang A Chinh, head of the Sin Suoi Ho Village, enters the forest every day to check a forest area that he was allocated to look after in 2012 by the forest management board in Sin Suoi Ho Commune, Lai Chau Province.

Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
Coronavirus: False and misleading claims about vaccines debunked
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

Misinformation about coronavirus vaccine trials has been spreading on social media.

Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
Vietnam's IT recruitment demand drops in H2 2020: TopDev
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

TopDev's report recommends that IT personnel should have macro perspective to rearrange their career plans in this varied market.

Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
Hanoi strives to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 12% by 2025
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

The Hanoi People's Committee has set targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the city.

Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
Volunteers get active in Con Dao island district
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  27/07/2020 

From the end of June to mid-August, hundreds of volunteers from various provinces have been divided into several groups to make great contributions to environmental protection in Con Dao island district, Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.

First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
First Vietnamese city announces digital transformation programme
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

On July 22, Ho Chi Minh City has become the first city in Vietnam to announce a digital transformation programme.

How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
How Vietnam can lure private funding to cut GHG emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Vietnam used to be a poor country with only negligible greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, but that has changed dramatically in recent decades. 

Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
Multiple opportunities exist for Vietnam’s technology firms
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Foreign investments have been redirected from manufacturing and processing, real estate, and wholesale and retail sectors to IT, high technologies, electronic appliances, logistics and e-commerce, according to Vietnam Report.

Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
Threat data key to fending off future cyberattacks against banks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

 Amidst the increased use of online banking and e-wallets in the region, partly fuelled by the Covid-19 pandemic, 

Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
Coronavirus: Obesity increases risks from Covid-19, experts say
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Public Health England's conclusions come as ministers consider new measures to combat obesity.

Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
Green construction the way forward for Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  26/07/2020 

Associate Professor Bui Thi An, Director of the Institute for Environmental Resources and Community Development, speaks about green construction.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 