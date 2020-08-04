Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/08/2020 16:40:36 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic

04/08/2020    15:20 GMT+7

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

the Authority of Information Technology Application at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has suggested.

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, the Authority of Information Technology Application at the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has suggested.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic

In a document released recently, the authority asked agencies, organisations, associations, training facilities, restaurants, hotels, and other businesses to play an active role in promoting the use of the app.

As of 10pm on August 2, it had more than 2 million downloads.

The contract tracing app, developed by tech firm Bkav, uses Bluetooth Low Energy, a wireless personal area network technology, to link with smartphones within a two-meter distance.

If a user is positive for SARS-CoV-2 (known as person F0), health authorities can identify those who had close contact with that person (known as F1), and the system will alert them about the risk of infection.

 

They will be also provided with instructions on contacting health authorities for assistance.

The app is completely confidential, anonymous, and transparent, as it only stores data on the user’s phone and does not transfer user’s information or locations to the system.

Apart from Bluezone, NCOVI is another app being used in the fight against the disease.

Data collected via the app enables the health sector to learn about cases in need of medical support in the fastest and most effective manner. The app allows access to more than 10,000 users at the same time.

MIC and the Ministry of Health have suggested all Vietnamese people use NCOVI to report their health status, while obtaining up-to-date and relevant information./.VNA

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

Vietnam makes progress in developing COVID-19 vaccine

A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response.

Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam

Technology tremendously boosts Covid-19 fight in Vietnam

Implementing Direction No.16/CT-TTg by the Prime Minister, several ministries and industries have been applying information technology in their daily operation and administrative procedure handling. 

 
 

Other News

.
Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future.

Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

A century ago, a woman from Thuong Trach Village married a man in Lien Chieu Village connecting the fate of the two villages by the craft of vermicelli-making and an environmental problem. 

'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

Surveys about biodiversity by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) have uncovered a ‘treasury’ of rare and precious rare animals in Kon Long district in Kon Tum province.

Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

As a founder and chairman of the BestB business ecosystem as well as founder and CEO of Flower Farm, 32-year-old Pham Anh Cuong is a brand specialist and all-round start-up fanatic.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The beginning of the rainy season has increased land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The executives of the four US tech giants defend their records at a five-hour hearing in Congress.

New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Juggling further education with financial responsibilities can be a tough task at best.

Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.

Hanoi air quality worsens
Hanoi air quality worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
Ca Mau plans over $827 million for climate change response
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau, whose coastal line stretches 254km, will earmark VND19 trillion ($827.68 million) for the mitigation of climate change impacts in the 2021 – 2030 period.

Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?
Is Facebook refusing to block 'dirty ads' in Vietnam?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Facebook has been accused of not blocking ‘dirty ads’ and lending a hand to the behavior of swindling consumers, thus harming the reputation of e-commerce websites and big brands in Vietnam, according to retailers.

Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
Efforts made to preserve Can Gio Mangrove Biosphere Reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Can Gio- Ho Chi Minh City was recognised by UNESCO as a World Biosphere Reserve with primeval forests and abundant floral coverage.

IPv6 training to serve e-government development
IPv6 training to serve e-government development
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

The Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) said it has kicked off a course for the first 34 personnel chosen for a programme on training 500 experts on Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6).

Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
Vietnamese Government plan aims to improve adaptation to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  28/07/2020 

Enhancing State management of climate change is one of the major measures in the national plan on climate change adaptation for 2021-2030, with a vision towards 2050, recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 