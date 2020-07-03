Authority plans to make Hanoi greener

Hanoi authorities have set a goal of planting 600,000 trees in the inner city this year.

The newly-planted tree rows on Võ Chí Công Street. photo ktdt.vn

The capital has long paid special attention to developing greenery.

Along with improving the micro-climate and beautifying the architectural space and urban landscape, trees also act as a shield to protect the environment and people’s health.

In summer, Hanoians face extremely hot days with street temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius, making the cooling effect of greenery a godsend.

Hà Nội has carried out several measures to achieve the goal of building a civilised, modern and green city as well as to ensure people live in a high-quality environment.

One of the key measures is planting trees to balance greenery and construction works.

According to environmental experts, planting more trees not only makes the air fresher but also helps block sunlight and limits the harmful effects of solar radiation.

According to Hà Nội’s Construction Department, since 2016, the city had planted more than 1.5 million trees.

This not only beautified the urban landscape but also contributed to reducing air pollution and noise, as well as increasing oxygen supply and humidity, said an official of the department.

On Trần Duy Hưng, Nguyễn Chí Thanh and Võ Chí Công streets, newly-planted trees have been growing steadily.

Along with the focus on planting trees, Hà Nội, in recent years, has diversified tree species from typical plants of Việt Nam to foreign species.

The red maples on Trần Duy Hưng and Nguyễn Chí Thanh streets are one such example.

The maples have been gradually adapting to the Vietnamese climate and growing well.

In 2020, the city will continue planting trees and select species suitable with each location, Hoàng Cao Thắng, the department’s deputy director told Kinh Tế & Đô Thị (Economy and Urban) Newspaper.

Planting trees in inner Hà Nội and other urban areas is essential but caring for the trees is a concern.

At present, care and management for urban greenery are not effective, he said.

To make the city’s greenery system grow steadily, it was necessary for all in society to protect them, while a legal system to ensure effective management is also a must, the official added.

The construction department would continue to urge district and ward governments to plant trees on newly-built roads, said Thắng. – VNS