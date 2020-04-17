Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Baby rhino born in the middle of COVID-19

 
 
17/04/2020    17:37 GMT+7

Meet Winnie, the latest addition to the herd of rhinos at Vinpearl Safari Phu Quoc. Winnie was born slap bang in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic which is why her name was choosen.

Northern white rhinos: The audacious plan that could save a species

With only two northern white rhinos left in the world - both female - extinction seems a certainty.

 
Endangered clouded leopard kittens born at US zoo

Zookeepers are taking special measures to protect endangered clouded leopard cubs from Covid-19.

 
 

.
Local start-ups will be matched with investors online amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, KK Fund will help match local start-ups and investors online in the event “Meet your Match Vietnam.”

Coronavirus: Is there any evidence for lab release theory?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

BBC News examines allegations that the coronavirus was accidentally released from a lab.

Mekong Delta locals respond to drought and saltwater intrusion
PHOTOSicon  4 giờ trước 

Since drought and saltwater intrusion are becoming severe in the Mekong Delta in the dry season, localities in the region have actively developed plans, scenarios, and implemented solutions to prevent and control drought and saltwater intrusion.

China limited the Mekong’s flow. Other countries suffered a drought.
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

New research show that Beijing’s engineers appear to have directly caused the record low levels of water in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam.

Biggest cosmic mystery 'step closer' to solution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

New experimental findings could help us solve one of the biggest mysteries about the Universe.

Coronavirus: Fears of spike in poaching as pandemic poverty strikes
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Conservation groups say poaching is on the rise as tourism income dries up at wildlife reserves.

Soc Trang declares emergency due to saline intrusion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has declared a state of emergency after drought and saltwater intrusion hit the region, strongly affecting local residents’ lives and production.

Bangladesh overfishing: Almost all species pushed to brink
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

Overfishing by industrial trawlers in Bangladesh has pushed almost every species to the brink.

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.

Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Local authorities in Hanoi’s Me Linh District has requested Minh Quan Company, the garbage collection unit in the country’s newest COVID-19 infection cluster in Ha Loi Village, to mobilise six permanent workers to collect garbage

Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Vietnamese scientists have just developed a new robot that can clean and disinfect hospital rooms to support medical staff in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

A locally-made non-invasive ventilator has been introduced by Da Nang-based private Duy Tan College to help the fight against COVID-19.

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

It is part of the campaign 'Don’t Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Thousands of people in the Mekong Delta Region have been given free freshwater to deal with the on-going drought and saline intrusion.

More than 90 startups in Vietnam join hands to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Ninety-three projects and startups are ready to provide technological solutions to help solve problems and assist frontline workers, isolated communities and indirectly affected people.

Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  16/04/2020 

Water levels in most reservoirs in the central province of Quang Ngai have fallen to 55 per cent of their total capacity, according to a survey by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recently proposed an aid package worth 515.3 billion VND (22 million USD) to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in 2020.

Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

Households allocated forest lands to exploit but also protect in Kien Giang Province have improved their income from harvesting trees and aquatic creatures and growing crops.  

Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

German zoos struggle with a major loss of income due to coronavirus, as running costs remain high

Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

People are turning to computer games while confined at home during due to the coronavirus pandemic.

