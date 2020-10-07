Bill Gates is most admired man in Vietnam

The founder of Microsoft is Vietnam's most admired man on the YouGov list. Billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong and Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong are also on the list.

YouGov, a company specializing in data analysis and research based in London (UK, ) has announced the results of the poll of the world's most idolized characters in 2020 in 42 countries and territories.

Former US President Barrack Obama ranked first on the list of globally popular male idols. Ranking number 2 was billionaire Bill Gates - founder of Microsoft. Notably, this is the first time that Bill Gates has lost first place since a YouGov poll was first conducted in 2014.

In addition, the most popular male idols in the world include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, film actor Jackie Chan, football star Cristiano Ronaldo, billionaire Jack Ma, the Dalai Lama, billionaire Elon Musk and movie actor Keanu Reeves.

On the list of the most beloved female idols in 2020, leading this list is former US first lady Michelle Obama. The next positions were actress Angelina Jolie, British Queen Elizabeth II, Amercian host Oprah Winfrey and actress Jennifer Lopez.

Notably, Vietnam is also among 42 countries and territories surveyed by YouGov.

According to the survey results, billionaire Bill Gates is currently the most popular male in Vietnam. Ranking number 2 is billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong. The other two positions in the top 4 include former US President Barak Obama and Vietnamese TV host Tran Thanh.

Billionaire Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, is Vietnam's most admired man.

For female idols, Vietnamese pop star My Tam is the most popular woman this year in Vietnam. Other highly-ranked characters include Queen Elizabeth II, singer Taylor Swift, Vietnamese singer Phi Nhung ...

According to YouGov, the survey was conducted before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, so a number of important contributors to disease prevention did not appear on this list.

Trong Dat