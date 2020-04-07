Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/04/2020 10:55:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season

 
 
08/04/2020    10:49 GMT+7

Authorities in the southeastern province of Binh Phuoc are tightening measures to prevent forest fires in the dry season as prolonged heat has occurred since the beginning of the year. 

Binh Phuoc tightens forest protection in dry season

Forest rangers patrol forests in Binh Phuoc Province. 

The province, which has the largest land area in the south, has about 360,000ha of forests and areas zoned for forest cultivation, accounting for 53 per cent of the province’s total area.

In Bu Dang District, the district’s Protective Forest Management Board and forest-allocated households are tightening patrols to protect 40,000 forests, mostly bamboo and wooden trees.

Local residents normally enter forests to harvest wild vegetables and they can cause forest fires, according to the management board.

Many warning signs about forest fire risks and prevention have been erected in the district’s forests.

The management board has invested in more water containers, pumps, pipes and other firefighting tools.

Le Hung, director of the management board, said the management board has set up temporary sheds in forests facing high fire risks. The sheds provide a resting place for forest rangers when they stay in forests.

The management board, in co-operation with forest - allocated households and the Nam Cat Tien Protective Forest Management Board in the neighbouring province of Dak Nong, is working around the clock to prevent forest fires.

“In the dry season between January and May, we have to work very hard to prevent forest fires,” Hung said.

In Bu Gia Map District, the Bu Gia Map National Park is facing a level five forest fire risk, the highest level.

Springs and other water resources in the park are drying up.

The park, which is considered the green lung of the southeastern region, covers a total area of 26,000ha and has the largest primitive forest in the province. The park has many fauna and flora species like elephants and deer.

 

Park officials have instructed relevant units to prepare measures to prevent forest fires and fine those who violate forest protection regulations.

Dieu Mep, deputy head of the Bu Dot Hamlet Community - based Forest Protection Group in the district’s Bu Gia Map Commune, said some people lack awareness about forest fire prevention and control.

“We have to work with forest rangers to make fire breaks in forests and prepare fire fighting tools to be ready when there is a fire,” he said.

The province has had five forest fires this year, affecting more than 51,700ha of forest, including 48.5ha of rubber.

The country’s largest rubber producer, it has about 200,000ha of rubber.

Most forests in the province face the fifth fire risk level.

The province’s People’s Committee has ordered relevant departments, agencies and forest owners to work closely to prevent and control forest fires.

People who enter forests which have high fire risk should be strictly managed, said the People’s Committee.

All activities that use fires in forests should be temporarily suspended, it said. — VNS

Hot weather to peak in HCMC

Hot weather to peak in HCMC

Local weather experts have forecast that HCMC will experience its peak summer heat from March onward, with temperatures expected to soar to 38 degrees Celsius, alongside worsening air pollution.

Early forest fire warnings vital

Early forest fire warnings vital

Nguyen Quoc Tri, director general of the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, talks about the dangers of forest fires during the dry season.

 
 

Other News

.
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
Forest fire warning in Ca Mau increased to highest level
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

More than 43,500 ha of forest in the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau is at high risk of fire during the existing dry season, which began in November and will last until the end of May.

App encourages recycling
App encourages recycling
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Nguyen Huu Thuan, the manager of a technology company in HCM City, recently set up a second-hand item sharing app, which has become a platform for people who want to give away or receive things for free.

Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
Three Vietnamese honoured in Forbes “30 Under 30 Asia” list
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Three Vietnamese entrepreneurs have been honoured in the US prestigious magazine Forbes’ annual “30 Under 30 Asia” list, said the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) on April 7.

Popular educational apps for children during school closure
Popular educational apps for children during school closure
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  21 giờ trước 

The long school closure as a consequence of the novel coronavirus outbreak has kept parents occupied with the question of how to keep their children both entertained and educated.

Wild animal trade must be stopped
Wild animal trade must be stopped
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Doctor Nguyen Trong An – coordinator for the Non-Communicable Diseases Prevention and Control (NCDs Vietnam) talks on the country’s resolve to protect wild animals from hunters.

Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
Coronavirus: Putting the spotlight on the global wildlife trade
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Conservation experts say the pandemic is a watershed moment for curbing global wildlife trade.

Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
Pineapple peels used to make eco-friendly enzyme cleaners
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

They say when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So what should you do when life gives you pineapple peels?

Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
Vietnam helps Laos prepare for UNESCO recognition of national reserve
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

A working group of Vietnamese cultural heritage experts has been established by to support Laos in compiling a dossier seeking UNESCO recognition of Hin Namno National Reserve as a World Natural Heritage Site.

The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
The lab where the first coronavirus sample was examined in Vietnam
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Laboratory workers at the Southern National Influenza Center of the HCM City Pasteur Institute are busy working with thousands of specimen lots from 22 provinces.

Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
Soc Trang taps efficient farming models to beat climate change
VIDEOicon  07/04/2020 

Farmers in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have adopted many new farming models to adapt to climate change, which has helped them cope with the severe saltwater intrusion.

Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
Who is the producer of Vietnam’s coronavirus test kits?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

On its official website, Viet A Technologies JSC describes itself as a pioneer in disseminating hi-tech tests in the health sector.

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
Coronavirus: Tiger at Bronx Zoo tests positive for Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/04/2020 

The Bronx Zoo in New York says this case of human-to-animal transmission appears to be unique.

Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
Vietnamese artists spread message against single-use plastics
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

A group of Vietnamese artists have produced a music video titled “No, Thanks”, aiming to spread the message “Say no to single-use plastics.”

Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
Saline intrusion in Mekong Delta likely to linger on
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta will likely remain at a high level until the end of April or early May, before gradually declining, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Motorbikes get smarter technology
Motorbikes get smarter technology
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Motorbikes that are equipped with high technology and capable of communicating with people via smartphone are available in Vietnam.

Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
Mekong Delta farmers switch to other crops in response to climate change
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

More farmers in the Mekong Delta have restructured their crop cultivation to adapt to the effects of climate change.

Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
Telecom companies speed up internet, discount services amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications has asked telecommunications businesses to implement a number of supporting programmes to people.

5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
5G coronavirus claims 'dangerous' as mast fires investigated
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/04/2020 

Government officials say there is no credible evidence of a link between 5G and the virus.

Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
Startup vows to bring Vietnam’s blockchain to the world
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/04/2020 

Truong Hong Thi and his co-workers have created Icetea Platform and are building apps with blockchain technology.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 