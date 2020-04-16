Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/04/2020 14:48:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan

 
 
16/04/2020    14:39 GMT+7

More than 200 black shanked douc langurs (pygathrix nigripes) have been spotted in a coastal forest in Thuan Nam district, the central province of Ninh Thuan, local authorities said on April 16.

Black shanked douc langurs found in Ninh Thuan hinh anh 1

The langurs frequently appear at over 20 sites and divide themselves into small troupes, each with five-seven individuals, including pregnant mothers and baby langurs.

The langurs frequently appear at over 20 sites and divide themselves into small troupes, each with five-seven individuals, including pregnant mothers and baby langurs.

According to Tran Ngoc Hieu, head of the management board of coastal protection forests in Thuan Nam, the lack of water and food in the mountains during the dry season has forced the animals to move to the area near coastal route DT 701 and local fields for water, leaves and fruit.

The board has coordinated with relevant sides to study the black shanked douc langurs in order to put forward a preservation plan.

 

Black-shanked douc langurs are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN). They are indigenous to north eastern Cambodia and southern Vietnam.

The Prime Minister previously issued Decision 628 requesting localities and sectors to urgently deploy plans to preserve primate species in the country./.VNA

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert

Rangers drive monkeys back into forest on COVID-19 alert

Forest rangers have been attempting to drive troupes of monkeys (stump-tailed macaques) back to Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang.

Quang Binh man hands over rare monkey to national park

Quang Binh man hands over rare monkey to national park

A stump-tailed macaque, a rare and precious animal, was handed over voluntarily by a local resident to the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Management Board in central Quang Binh Province on Thursday.

 
 

Other News

.
Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
Proper waste control in Ha Loi Village to curb the COVID-19 spread
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

Local authorities in Hanoi’s Me Linh District has requested Minh Quan Company, the garbage collection unit in the country’s newest COVID-19 infection cluster in Ha Loi Village, to mobilise six permanent workers to collect garbage

Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
Vietnam manufactures COVID-19 disinfection robot
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnamese scientists have just developed a new robot that can clean and disinfect hospital rooms to support medical staff in the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
Locally-made ventilators introduced in Da Nang
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  5 giờ trước 

A locally-made non-invasive ventilator has been introduced by Da Nang-based private Duy Tan College to help the fight against COVID-19.

Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
Film launched to warn against wildlife consumption to prevent disease outbreaks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  7 giờ trước 

It is part of the campaign 'Don’t Consume Wildlife to Protect Your Health And Of the Community'.

Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
Mekong Delta supplied free freshwater
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  11 giờ trước 

Thousands of people in the Mekong Delta Region have been given free freshwater to deal with the on-going drought and saline intrusion.

More than 90 startups in Vietnam join hands to fight against Covid-19
More than 90 startups in Vietnam join hands to fight against Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  6 giờ trước 

Ninety-three projects and startups are ready to provide technological solutions to help solve problems and assist frontline workers, isolated communities and indirectly affected people.

Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels
Quang Ngai’s reservoirs suffer low water levels
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  12 giờ trước 

Water levels in most reservoirs in the central province of Quang Ngai have fallen to 55 per cent of their total capacity, according to a survey by the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought
Ministry proposes US$22mil. to deal with salinity, drought
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has recently proposed an aid package worth 515.3 billion VND (22 million USD) to deal with drought and saltwater intrusion in 2020.

Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
Kien Giang households allotted forests for conservation, exploitation protect them well
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Households allocated forest lands to exploit but also protect in Kien Giang Province have improved their income from harvesting trees and aquatic creatures and growing crops.  

Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
Coronavirus: German zoo may have to feed animals to each other
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

German zoos struggle with a major loss of income due to coronavirus, as running costs remain high

Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
Computer games: More than a lockdown distraction
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

People are turning to computer games while confined at home during due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
Heavy rains bring cheer to Mekong Delta farmers
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

There were heavy rains yesterday, April 13, in many provinces and cities in the Mekong (Cuu Long) Delta, bringing much-needed water to hundreds of hectares of fruits, vegetables and paddy parched by drought and a water shortage.

How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
How is shoemaking startup overcoming Covid-19?
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  15/04/2020 

ShoeX spent four months researching and developing the world's first face protective mask made from coffee grounds. The biodegradable filter membrane is replaceable.

Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
Messaging, VoIP service Viber reports big increase in usage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Rakuten Viber, one of the world’s biggest communication platforms, has reported a sharp increase in world-wide usage recently.

Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
Dating apps sees potential in Vietnam as users surge amid COVID-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Dating apps are nothing new to many Vietnamese people, but the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have increased their popularity.

Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
Up to 13 tropical storms, depressions to enter East Sea this year
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

This year's stormy season on the East Sea will begin later than previous years, with about 13 tropical storms and depressions expected, according to General Director of the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration Tran Hong Thai.

Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
Soc Trang islet farmers beat saltwater intrusion, drought by storing water
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Switching to high-value crops and adopting advanced techniques have helped farmers in Soc Trang Province’s Cu Lao Dung District cope reasonably well with the effects of climate change and ensure steady incomes.

HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
HCM City veteran wages war on garbage
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

Normally, twice a day, Nguyen Ngoc Duc, a 66-year-old war veteran in Binh Tan District, HCM City, collects garbage from the Chien Luoc Canal.

Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
Tech, telecom firms thrive during Covid-19
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  14/04/2020 

Technology firms and telcos are believed to be doing well thanks to the higher demand for technological solutions to organize the work-from-home regime. 

Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
Tech players ramp up work-from-home initiatives
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  13/04/2020 

The competition to offer the best work-from-home solutions is heating up in Vietnam as the coronavirus outbreak keeps people in their homes.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 