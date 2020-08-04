Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic

06/08/2020    10:38 GMT+7

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.


The app is completely confidential, anonymous, and transparent, as it only stores data on the user’s phone and does not transfer user’s information or locations to the system.

As of August 3, the app had 2.3 million downloads. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for the community to install Bluezone to facilitate the early detection of suspected cases.

 

He urged the Ministry of Information and Communication and Ministry of Health to enhance communications to promote universal installation before August 8./.VNA

.
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
Singapore researchers create "electronic skin"
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Singapore researchers have developed "electronic skin" capable of recreating a sense of touch, an innovation they hope will allow people with prosthetic limbs to detect objects, as well as feel texture, or even temperature and pain.

Communications programming platform Stringee launched
Communications programming platform Stringee launched
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications launched a communications programming platform called Stringee on July 31 in Hanoi.

Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
Air, noise pollution increases in southern urban areas
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Affected by production and transport activities in localities, the LAeq (equivalent continuous sound level) in the southern region in the first six months of the year exceeded the permitted level by 56.7-68.5 percent.

VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
VN female researcher uses fuel cells for renewable energy
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

With a passion for renewable energy development, Ho Thi Thanh Van from the HCM City University of Natural Resources and the Environment has created research breakthroughs in the use of fuel cells, an important source of clean energy of the future.

Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
Common production hub may solve noodle-making village's waste problem
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

A century ago, a woman from Thuong Trach Village married a man in Lien Chieu Village connecting the fate of the two villages by the craft of vermicelli-making and an environmental problem. 

'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
'Treasury' of biodiversity discovered in Kon Tum
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

Surveys about biodiversity by Fauna & Flora International (FFI) have uncovered a ‘treasury’ of rare and precious rare animals in Kon Long district in Kon Tum province.

Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
Start-up dreams go from paper to reality
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/08/2020 

As a founder and chairman of the BestB business ecosystem as well as founder and CEO of Flower Farm, 32-year-old Pham Anh Cuong is a brand specialist and all-round start-up fanatic.

Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
Taskforce in national park rescues hundreds of trapped animals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the Pu Mat National Park of the central province of Nghe An, there is a special task force that rescues wild animals trapped by hunters.

Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
Mekong Delta faces increasing erosion along rivers, canals
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The beginning of the rainy season has increased land erosion along rivers and canals in the Mekong Delta.

Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
Hanoi relocates factories to clear land for public space
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/07/2020 

In the context of the lack of public space, Hanoi should prioritize the land left by relocated factories for use as public space.

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

The executives of the four US tech giants defend their records at a five-hour hearing in Congress.

New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
New platform helps connect pupils to the right tutor
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Juggling further education with financial responsibilities can be a tough task at best.

Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
Mystery of origin of Stonehenge megaliths solved
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/07/2020 

Archaeologists have pinpointed the source of the stones to an area 15 miles north of the site.

Hanoi air quality worsens
Hanoi air quality worsens
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/07/2020 

Air quality in Hanoi has worsened over recent days after an improvement thanks to recent good weather.

