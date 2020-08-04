Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

browser not support iframe.



The app is completely confidential, anonymous, and transparent, as it only stores data on the user’s phone and does not transfer user’s information or locations to the system.

As of August 3, the app had 2.3 million downloads. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has called for the community to install Bluezone to facilitate the early detection of suspected cases.

He urged the Ministry of Information and Communication and Ministry of Health to enhance communications to promote universal installation before August 8./.VNA