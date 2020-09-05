Boat crew fined for dumping waste into Ha Long Bay

Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have issued a fine of VND300m (USD13,043) to a local boat for illegally dumping waste mud into Ha Long Bay.

A boat is fine of VND300m (USD13,043) to a local boat for illegally dumping waste mud into Ha Long Bay.

The fines went to captain Pham Van Thang and his crew member Pham Van Doanh of boat QN – 5154.

Thang and Doanh were caught red-handed while dumping some 100 cubic metres of waste mud which was carried on the 180-tonne-capacity boat into the bay.

At the police station, Thang, 49, said that in June he had an order of carrying the waste which came from a port enlargement project to dump at the Tuan Chau Golf Course project.

However, Thang and Doanh decided to dump part of the waste into the bay to reduce fuel usage and time. Dtinews