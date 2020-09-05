Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
05/09/2020
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Boat crew fined for dumping waste into Ha Long Bay

05/09/2020    15:05 GMT+7

Authorities in Quang Ninh Province have issued a fine of VND300m (USD13,043) to a local boat for illegally dumping waste mud into Ha Long Bay.

The fines went to captain Pham Van Thang and his crew member Pham Van Doanh of boat QN – 5154. 

Thang and Doanh were caught red-handed while dumping some 100 cubic metres of waste mud which was carried on the 180-tonne-capacity boat into the bay.

 

At the police station, Thang, 49, said that in June he had an order of carrying the waste which came from a port enlargement project to dump at the Tuan Chau Golf Course project.

However, Thang and Doanh decided to dump part of the waste into the bay to reduce fuel usage and time. Dtinews

Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh has been named amongst the 50 most beautiful natural wonders on Earth selected by US-based magazine Insider.

 
 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  3 giờ trước 

Local telecom providers have blocked and retrieved 21 million pre-activated SIM cards in three months, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  9 giờ trước 

Rapid urbanisation and high population density are putting pressure on HCM City in the management and treatment of waste.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  23 giờ trước 

Scientists from Australia’s University of Technology Sydney (UTS) and its partners in Vietnam are stepping up activities to carry out cooperation projects between the two sides amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

Using nanotechnology, researchers from the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology have created an anti-osteoporosis product from violet ba kich (Morinda officinalis).

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

Smart cities hold the answer to the modern world's problems including rising population, pollution, traffic congestion, climate change and even global-scale disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts. 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

Vietnam ranked 42nd among 131 economies for the second consecutive year in the 2020 Global Innovation Index (GII), the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) has announced.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/09/2020 

The Dong Nai Provincial Forest Ranger Department on September 2 announced that a newborn elephant has been spotted in a forest in Dinh Quan District.
 

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

The messages, sent frequently at day and night, contain sensitive content and links with unclear origin.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

Under a scenario described in the eighth national power development master plan (Plan 8), which is now being compiled, Vietnam would not build more coal-fired thermopower plants from 2026 to 2030.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/09/2020 

Google Doodle today [September 2] released typical Vietnamese images in an artwork to commemorate Vietnam’s National Day.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  02/09/2020 

While air quality in Hanoi’s inner city remained mostly good and average in the last week of August, it did drop in some areas compared to previous weeks.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won the best presentation prize at eProject 2020, a competition jointly held by enterprises and schools, for a marine rubbish collecting system.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Secretariat and Facebook on August 31 launched a collaboration initiative to provide early flood alert and drought monitoring information to riparian communities and governments in the Lower Mekong region.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  01/09/2020 

The national data portal https://data.gov.vn was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) during a ceremony in Hanoi on August 31.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

In 1997, 24-year-old Hoang Thi Minh Hong became the first Vietnamese to visit Antarctica as part of an expedition that included young people from 25 nations.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  30/08/2020 

There is a software product made in Vietnam which has been used in most computers in the country for tens of years, called Unikey.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Farmers in Dong Thap Province’s Hong Ngu District will not grow the autumn-winter rice crop, the year’s third, on more than 9,000ha and will instead release floodwaters into their fields to fertilise the soil and destroy pathogens and pests.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  31/08/2020 

Vietnam will issue new technical regulations for terminal devices of terrestrial mobile communication, which will include integrating 4G into such devices.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

Phishing is on the rise with more than 1.6 million attempts to transfer users to phishing pages via links within e-mails blocked by its software in the first six months of the year, global cybersecurity company Kaspersky reported.

SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  29/08/2020 

The Viettel AI Open Platform, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform developed by the military-run telecoms group Viettel, was launched by the Ministry of Information and Communication at a ceremony on August 28.

