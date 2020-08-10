Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
10/08/2020 13:37:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENT
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ca Mau protects western sea dyke

10/08/2020    13:34 GMT+7

The southernmost province of Ca Mau has taken measures to protect its western 108km long sea dyke that is in danger of collapsing because of erosion,

according to the province’s Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, Search and Rescue.

Ca Mau protects western sea dyke

A section of Ca Mau Province’s western sea dyke. The dyke is eroded in many areas, threatening the safety of local households and farming production inside the dyke. 

In the last few days, erosion occurred in four sections, including three extremely dangerous eroded sections with a total length of nearly 3,000 metres.

One eroded section is a 957 metre long area in U Minh District’s Khanh Tien Commune. The eroded section has a mangrove forest belt of 1-5 metres and no mangrove forest belt in some sites.

The province is using rocks to build an embankment for the eroded section in Khanh Tien, but the construction faces problems because of inclement weather and continuing erosion in the section.

Strong waves, heavy rains and high tides have caused the sea water to overflow the dyke on August 3, causing erosion in many sections.

Nguyen Long Hoai, head of the Steering Committee Office, said the erosion of the dyke will affect directly 26,000 households living along the coast and 90,000ha of farming areas.

However, the province only has funds for erosion prevention projects on 1,430 metres of eroded sections, he said.

On Thursday (August 6), Nguyen Tien Hai, secretary of the province’s Party Committee and chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, inspected the dyke’s erosion in U Minh and Tran Van Thoi districts.

 

He told the contractors of erosion prevention projects to speed up construction to protect the lives and production of households living inside the dyke.

Local authorities should enhance awareness of households in coastal areas about natural disasters and dyke protection as well as take proactive measures to prevent and mitigate the damage of natural disasters, he said.

“The province has entered the rainy and storm season, but coastal erosion is occurring rapidly."

In the dyke’s eroded sections, local authorities have mobilised human forces and tools to protect the dyke, but heavy rains and strong winds have made it difficult to solve eroded sections, he said.

Hai said the province will ask the Government for an urgent solution to dyke protection.

If there is no prompt solution, the dyke faces a high risk of collapse in the rainy season, he said.  VNS

Ca Mau sea dyke at risk of breaching

Ca Mau sea dyke at risk of breaching

A section of a sea dyke on the western coast of the southernmost province of Ca Mau is at high risk of breaching due to raging waves over a couple of days.

Ca Mau adapts to climate change

Ca Mau adapts to climate change

As coastal erosion continues to affect thousands of lives in Vietnam's southernmost province, authorities are taking steps to adapt to climate change before the damage reaches irreversible levels.

 
 

Other News

.
Indonesia releases over 10,000 baby turtles into sea
Indonesia releases over 10,000 baby turtles into sea
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  2 giờ trước 

More than 10,000 baby turtles were recently released into the sea off the Indonesian island of Bali, as part of conservationists’ attempts to boost the population of this vulnerable species and promote environmental protection.

Project to install 11,000 solar energy dustbins underway in Hanoi
Project to install 11,000 solar energy dustbins underway in Hanoi
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/08/2020 

Hanoi is carrying out a project to install around 11,000 solar energy dustbins across the city, aiming to help protect the environment.

MRC urges Mekong countries to address low water flows
MRC urges Mekong countries to address low water flows
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/08/2020 

Six Mekong countries have been urged to address regional low water flows as the Lower Mekong River Basin (LMB) endures record lows for the second consecutive year, according to a Mekong River Commission (MRC) report.

Solving the ‘waste crisis’ in Hanoi with waste-to-electricity plants
Solving the ‘waste crisis’ in Hanoi with waste-to-electricity plants
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  09/08/2020 

Waste-to-electricity is believed to be the best solution to the waste crisis in Hanoi, but one waste-to-electricity plant will not be enough.

Mekong Delta must be protected from natural disasters
Mekong Delta must be protected from natural disasters
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  08/08/2020 

Nguyen Van Dao, from the General Department of Meteorology and Hydrology talks to on the need to have a full and accurate report on saltwater intrusion  and the hydrometeorology system in the Mekong Delta.

ASEAN works to respond to transboundary haze pollution
ASEAN works to respond to transboundary haze pollution
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The ASEAN Secretariat has hosted an online conference to strengthen efforts, coordination and preparation for tackling transboundary haze pollution, which is predicted to peak in August and September.

Untreated waste on Phu Quoc sparks concern
Untreated waste on Phu Quoc sparks concern
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

Phu Quoc Island off the southern province of Kien Giang has been a tourist hotspot of the Mekong Delta region, but waste treatment on this island remains an environmental issue.

Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
Vietnam raises contributions to global effort to respond to climate change
FEATUREicon  07/08/2020 

The updated NDC of Vietnam identifies mitigation measures for the 2021-2030 period, and strategic adaptation tasks and measures to minimize damage caused by climate change that are specific to each sector.

Facebook founder sees wealth hit $100bn after TikTok rival launch
Facebook founder sees wealth hit $100bn after TikTok rival launch
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The social media giant's shares rose on Thursday after the launch of its new TikTok rival Instagram Reels.

TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
TikTok threatens legal action against Trump US ban
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/08/2020 

The Chinese firm says it is "shocked" by an order for US companies to stop doing business with the app.

Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
Dong Thap faces increasing river erosion
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Erosion along river banks in the Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Dong Thap has caused more than VND8.2 billion (US$353,800) in property damage this year, according to the province’s Irrigation Sub-department.

Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
Global standard launched to boost nature-based solutions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has unveiled a global standard providing benchmarks for nature-based solutions (NbS) to global challenges.

Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
Bluezone app: New weapon in fight against pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Those with smartphones in Vietnam have been advised to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient.

VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
VN construction industry issues action plan to reduce emissions
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

The Ministry of Construction has announced a national action plan on green growth in 2020-2030 focusing on reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and implementing the Paris Agreement.

With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
With more coal-fired thermopower plants, Mekong Delta faces higher risks
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  06/08/2020 

Many Mekong Delta provinces, including Bac Lieu, Long An and Tien Giang, are saying 'no’ to coal-fired thermopower plants.

Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
Man saves endangered turtles from being eaten
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Two rare turtles that were set to be eaten in central Quang Binh Province have been rescued after a man found them at a local market and decided to save them.

Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
Vietnam ready to cope with extreme weather
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  05/08/2020 

Nguyen Xuan Cuong, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, spoke on the country’s readiness to minimise losses in the event of natural disasters.

Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
Vietnam expects to launch domestic Covid-19 vaccine by October 2021
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Four vaccine manufacturers and research agencies in Vietnam are in a race for vaccines against Covid-19.

Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
Apps rolled out to fight pandemic
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  04/08/2020 

Those with smartphones would do well to download Bluezone, a Bluetooth-based app that helps determine if a person has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, 

Universities promote training of IT human resources
Universities promote training of IT human resources
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  03/08/2020 

To train high-quality human resources and meet the ever-changing demands of the IT industry, universities and tech enterprises in Da Nang have been working closely together in the training of IT staff for the future.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 