Campaign launched to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life

The Ministry of Information and Communications has issued a directive and launched a campaign to apply Vietnamese technology for digital life.

The key content of the campaign is to promote digital applications in all fields, create a digital life and create new opportunities to promote socio-economic development.

The directive outlines 10 key tasks: developing a digital work environment, health system, training system to serve learning needs and digital utility system serving daily needs.

The others include a digital content system for entertainment, digital platform to provide transportation services, smart plant for production, digital payment platforms, cyber security solutions, and a community to support digital transformation in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Information and Communications said that the global COVID-19 pandemic posed a huge challenge for all countries, which could change the national ranking and competitiveness.

The ministry also noted that this was an opportunity in difficult situations to accelerate the process of digital transformation, online public services, digital health, digital education, cashless payment, e-commerce and the digital economy.

This was also an opportunity to guide and gradually universalise digital skills for the majority of people, which were the main force using digital government services, digital economy and society in the future./.VNA