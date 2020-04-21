Can Tho unveils low-carbon transformation project in energy sector

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on April 21 launched a project on promoting low-carbon transformation in the energy sector for the 2020-2030 period and with a vision to 2050.

A view of Can Tho city at night

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Dao Anh Dung said a low-carbon city uses clean energy sources from nature, such as solar, wind, and geothermal energy, to replace those with high emissions.

He noted that being a low-carbon city would help cut down production costs and fuel consumption thanks to the use of renewable resources already available in nature, which would bring about many new economic benefits and help ensure national energy security.

It will also help encourage a habit of saving energy, improve the poor’s access to energy, reduce environmental pollution, and improve local living standards.

Therefore, he said, Can Tho, as the socioeconomic centre of the Mekong Delta, is determined to take the lead in switching from fossil fuels to green energy.

In the newly-launched project, it plans to develop and apply wind and solar energy across the city from now to 2025. It hopes to gain 6,000MW of wind power and 12,000MW of solar power annually by 2030 and have at least 20 percent of its annual power consumption generated from environmentally-friendly sources by 2050.

To that end, the city’s Department of Natural Resources and Environment will work with relevant agencies to survey energy awareness and demand among local organisations, businesses, and residents, so as to build suitable low-carbon scenarios, according to the department’s deputy director Nguyen Chi Kien.

Based on collected data, authorities will estimate the volume of greenhouse gas emissions in five main sectors (industry and energy, agro-forestry-fisheries, transport, urban and rural consumption, and trade and services) to propose and implement policies and solutions on energy management and consumption in each field. It will also boost the development and application of scientific and technological advances to minimise greenhouse gas emissions.

Kien added that Can Tho will call on partners in developed economies to help it select and introduce energy projects with potential to major investors, thereby improving green power output and people’s access to low-carbon energy services, developing a competitive energy market, and promoting efficient energy use.

